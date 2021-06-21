Call for Nominations for 2022 ANSI Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) invites all of its members to recommend qualified candidates for the 2022 ANSI Board of Directors. All nominations must be received by ANSI no later than Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The Board is responsible for the management and control of the activities, property, and affairs of ANSI, including the strategic direction of the Institute, the annual budget, and the scope of responsibilities of the Board and Institute Committees, Councils, and Boards.

ANSI members are invited, annually, to nominate a candidate from their organization to serve on the ANSI Board of Directors. Candidates should be able to attend meetings, participate actively, and make an effective contribution to the work of the Board.

To facilitate the nomination process, ANSI has compiled a set of guidelines [accessible via the Call for Nominations for the 2022 ANSI Board of Directors].

"These guidelines reflect the Executive Committee's current views on targets in industrial or service sectors in those segments of the economy that may currently be under-represented within the Institute. They also seek to ensure balance and diversity within the membership, enhance ANSI's relationships and networks, and highlight individual personal attributes," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO. "The individuals who are ultimately selected to serve on the Board of Directors will help to guide the Institute in its pursuit of key priorities during the coming year."

Nominations require a biographical statement and a letter of corporate support (note: letter of corporate support is not required for corporate officers or for individual and government members). The Board Nominating Committee will review candidates, and nominations by that Committee will subsequently be balloted for election by the ANSI membership.

The guidelines, nomination forms, general information, and ANSI's code of ethics are all available in the ANSI Online Library, which requires a password for access. Nomination forms may be submitted online; instructions are available on the ANSI website.

Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Eleni Konstantopoulos, program manager, legal affairs (ekonstantopoulos@ansi.org); 212-642-4904, through Thursday, July 15, 2021. Please note that only one nomination form per ANSI member will be accepted.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-nominations-for-2022-ansi-board-of-directors-301316625.html

SOURCE American National Standards Institute