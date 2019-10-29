California Wildfires: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents affected by the ongoing wildfires in California.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in northern California, while many more are without electricity after utility providers shut off power lines to prevent sparking more fires.

"The wind is picking up and making these fires difficult to fight," stated Jerry Owen, U-Haul Company of East Bay president. "Our neighbors are in need of a secure place to store their belongings as they evacuate affected areas. We want to help these communities by offering one month of storage at no cost."

U-Haul Companies of East Bay, East Sacramento, Fresno, Northwest California, Northern Nevada, San Bernardino, San Francisco, South Bay, Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo and West Sacramento have made 39 facilities available to offer the disaster relief assistance program.

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bakersfield

107 N. Chester Ave.

Bakersfield, CA 93308

(661) 339-5533

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Panama Lane

4500 Panama Lane

Bakersfield, VA 93313

(661) 834-4500

U-Haul Storage of Southside

201 4th St.

Bakersfield, CA 93304

(661) 834-1250

U-Haul Moving & Storage at White Lane

6201 White Lane

Bakersfield, CA 93309

(661) 834-6111

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Barstow

800 E. Main St.

Barstow, CA 92311

(760) 256-8786

U-Haul of Campbell (U-Box only)

1266 White Oaks Road

Campbell, CA 95008

(408) 371-5183

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dublin

6265 Scarlett Court

Dublin, CA 94568

(925) 829-9610

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Foothill Blvd.

16823 Foothill Blvd.

Fontana, CA 92335

(909) 824-5503

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fremont

44511 S. Grimmer Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94538

(510) 656-2200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thornton

4833 Thornton Ave.

Fremont, CA 94536

(510) 796-3151

U-Haul of Kings Canyon (U-Box only)

4036 E. Ventura Ave.

Fresno, CA 93702

(559) 487-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mid City (U-Box only)

749 N. Blackstone Ave.

Fresno, CA 93701

(559) 487-1700

U-Box Moving & Storage of Hayward

2391 W. Winton Ave.

Hayward, CA 94545

(510) 876-0643

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Livermore

3429 Gardella Plaza

Livermore, CA 94550

(925) 455-1100

U-Haul of Merced (U-Box only)

1247 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Merced, CA 95341

(209) 383-6823

U-Haul at Del Monte Ave. (U-Box only)

2330 Del Monte Ave.

Monterey, CA 93940

(831) 655-0629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oakland Coliseum

800 San Leandro St.

Oakland, CA 94621

(510) 639-9100

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City

7885 Nelson Road, Unit B

Panorama City, CA 91402

(818) 574-3359

U-Haul Storage of Pleasanton

5555 Sunol Blvd.

Pleasanton, CA 94566

(510) 632-6828

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bluff

2950 Main St.

Red Bluff, CA 96080

(530) 366-3143

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Arden Way (U-Box only)

1324 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 993-5710

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Citrus Heights

5220 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95841

(916) 348-1344

U-Haul Moving & Storage at El Camino Ave.

1850 Glenrose Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 922-2224

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mather

10161 Mills Station

Sacramento, CA 95827

(916) 369-2758

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Natomas (U-Box only)

3979 N. Freeway Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95834

(916) 550-9064

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown San Bernardino

110 S. D St.

San Bernardino, CA 92401

(909) 884-6805

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Candlestick

1575 Bay Shore Blvd.

San Francisco, CA 94124

(415) 467-3830

U-Haul Storage of San Francisco

1525 Bryant St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 252-0133

U-Haul at Curtner Ave.

705 Curtner Ave.

San Jose, CA 95125

(408) 267-7000

U-Haul of Milpitas (U-Box only)

2395 Oakland Road

San Jose, CA 95131

(408) 943-9191

U-Haul at Tully Road (U-Box only)

2395 Senter Road

San Jose, CA 95112

(408) 295-9234

U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Alameda (U-Box only)

1027 The Alameda

San Jose, CA 95126

(408) 295-4884

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

2121 Laurelwood Road

Santa Clara, CA 95054

(408) 660-3108

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Lake Tahoe

1105 Emerald Bay Road

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

(530) 541-7471

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vacaville

1240 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 446-0757

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vaca Valley

2221 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Vacaville, CA 95688

(707) 474-4387

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Palmdale Road

14598 Palmdale Road

Victorville, CA 92392

(760) 243-5100

U-Haul at Mineral King

1930 E. Mineral King Ave.

Visalia, CA 93292

(559) 827-4575

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodland

1600 Tide Court

Woodland, CA 95776

(530) 419-5223

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

