11.01.2020 01:35:00

California REALTORS® encouraged by Gov. Newsom's 2020-21 budget

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement regarding California Gov. Gavin Newsom's state budget briefing:

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.)

"The California Association of REALTORS® is encouraged by Gov. Gavin Newsom'sCalifornia 2020-21 budget proposal and its focus on the state's housing supply and affordability crisis," C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick said.

"This budget recognizes the severity of the housing crisis and addresses the root cause — a lack of housing supply. We stand ready to work with the governor and Legislature in the coming weeks and months to advance policies that increase the housing supply.

"We also want to thank the governor for his commitment to solving this housing crisis and for exploring the creation of a statewide housing agency focused on housing and homelessness and for his expressed support of C.A.R. co-sponsored SB 50.

"We are very encouraged that several of the policies included within the governor's 2020-21 budget coincide with a series of C.A.R.-sponsored legislation such as efforts to streamline the development process and to increase housing production by limiting development fees."

"This legislation is our best opportunity in 2020 to make meaningful progress toward solving the housing supply and affordability crisis, and to renew the dream of homeownership for all Californians," stated Radsick.

Leading the way... ® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-realtors-encouraged-by-gov-newsoms-2020-21-budget-300985228.html

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Sika-Aktie fällt: Weiter auf Wachstumskurs und Rekordgewinn in Aussicht gestellt
Marc A. Thiessen: Das waren Donald Trumps grösste Errungenschaften in 2019
US-Indizes in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet Handel quasi unbewegt -- DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Tesla stellt bei Börsenwert GM und Ford zusammen in den Schatten - Aktie fällt ins Minus
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Studien-Erfolg mit Ligelizumab bei Nesselsucht
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Mitarbeiter lästern über Firmenkultur und Regulierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;