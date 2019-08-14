14.08.2019 20:39:00

California Lawyers Association (CLA) Intellectual Property Section Announces New Cannabis IP Interest Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association ("CLA")'s Intellectual Property Law Section ("IP Section") is pleased to announce the formation of a new interest group within the IP Section that will focus on intellectual property issues in the cannabis industry. The Cannabis Intellectual Property Law Interest Group ("Cannabis IP IG") will provide education and networking opportunities to IP Section members in all intellectual property areas, including patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and copyrights, with a focus on the cannabis industry.

California Lawyers Association (PRNewsfoto/California Lawyers Association)

In particular, the Cannabis IP IG is designed to encourage a timely exchange of legal information in this rapidly evolving area of law, and to provide a centralized forum and resource for all California lawyers, judges, law students, and paralegals interested in obtaining useful and up-to-date information about intellectual property legal issues in the cannabis industry. The Cannabis IP IG will also provide those practicing, and those interested in practicing, in this area of the law with an opportunity to network with likeminded colleagues. 

David Branfman of Branfman Mayfield Bustarde Reichenthal LLP in Solana Beach and Elizabeth J. Rest of Crown, LLP in San Francisco have been named Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively, of the IP Section's Cannabis IP IG. 

The Cannabis IP IG plans to offer monthly telephone call-in meetings on the first Thursday of each month for all interested lawyers, judges, paralegals, and law students, as well as live seminars and webinars on a host of challenging intellectual property law issues continually confronting cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs, and their lawyers, together with a variety of networking opportunities.

CLA's IP Section is proud to continue its tradition of leading the way in the dissemination of information and the exploration of cutting edge legal issues in California – and the world. For more information and to join the new Cannabis IP IG, please contact Chair Dave Branfman at david@bmbr.com and/or Vice-Chair Elizabeth J. Rest at elizabeth@crownllp.com.

ABOUT THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW SECTION
The CLA Intellectual Property Law Section (formerly under the State Bar of California) was organized in 1976. With nearly 7,000 members, the Section is one of the largest intellectual property organizations in the world. For more information on the CLA Intellectual Property Law Section, click here.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-lawyers-association-cla-intellectual-property-section-announces-new-cannabis-ip-interest-group-300901877.html

SOURCE California Lawyers Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street bricht ein. Lediglich an den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB