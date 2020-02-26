26.02.2020 01:42:00

California Lawyers Association Announces Its Second Annual Legislative Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawmakers will address current legislative issues of interest to the legal profession at the California Lawyers Association's (CLA) second annual Legislative Day on March 4, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento, CA. The day-long event will provide a unique opportunity for CLA members to meet with decision makers in Sacramento and discuss key issues shaping the legislative landscape.

California Lawyers Association (PRNewsfoto/California Lawyers Association)

The event includes an Awards Luncheon featuring a Keynote Speech by Assemblymember Mark Stone, Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee. Legislator of the Year Award recipients Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember David Chiu will also be on hand to accept their awards.

Saul Bercovitch, CLA's Director of Governmental Affairs, noted that "this is only our second Legislative Day and participation has doubled from last year, with over one hundred people registered to attend." Ona Alston Dosunmu, CLA's CEO and Executive Director, said: "I am thrilled about the level of engagement by CLA members with our advocacy efforts. CLA is very excited to offer this event to our members, and looks forward to expanding engagement and enhancing opportunities as we continue to grow."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION
Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-lawyers-association-announces-its-second-annual-legislative-day-301011288.html

SOURCE California Lawyers Association

