California Entrepreneur Krishen Iyer Launches MAIS Consulting Group

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Krishen Iyer launched MAIS Consulting Services to be a leading, comprehensive consultation group to help identify gaps and opportunities. Located in Southern California and serving the entire nation, the company's main focus is to help with contracting, marketing, company policies, and strategic growth.

Krishen Iyer is an entrepreneur in Southern California who has had 18 years of experience in insurance, marketing and contracting. Iyer has worked with small businesses to large public companies, and most everything in between, helping with their distribution.

MAIS Consulting was formed after the founder Krishen Iyer sold Managed Benefits Services, a national leader in contracting and marketing. This sale took place in early 2020, and MAIS Consulting was launched. MAIS appears well-positioned to help other companies achieve the same success.

MAIS Consulting Services founder Krishen Iyer was quoted as saying, "Our ramp-up process is designed to empower your team and outfit them with the tools they need to succeed. Talk to us today about how we can support your growth, improve margins, add consumers to your pipeline and put you on a solid track to success and profit."

