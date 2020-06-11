11.06.2020 17:49:00

California Entrepreneur Krishen Iyer Launches MAIS Consulting Group

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Krishen Iyer launched MAIS Consulting Services to be a leading, comprehensive consultation group to help identify gaps and opportunities. Located in Southern California and serving the entire nation, the company's main focus is to help with contracting, marketing, company policies, and strategic growth. 

Krishen Iyer is an entrepreneur in Southern California who has had 18 years of experience in insurance, marketing and contracting. Iyer has worked with small businesses to large public companies, and most everything in between, helping with their distribution. 

MAIS Consulting was formed after the founder Krishen Iyer sold Managed Benefits Services, a national leader in contracting and marketing. This sale took place in early 2020, and MAIS Consulting was launched. MAIS appears well-positioned to help other companies achieve the same success.  

MAIS Consulting Services founder Krishen Iyer was quoted as saying, "Our ramp-up process is designed to empower your team and outfit them with the tools they need to succeed. Talk to us today about how we can support your growth, improve margins, add consumers to your pipeline and put you on a solid track to success and profit."

Media Contact:
Mandy Simone 
Phone: 559-213-3372
Email: krishen@maisconsulting.com

Related Files

mais12.mp4

Related Images

krishen-iyer.jpg
Krishen Iyer
California Entrepreneur Launches MAIS Consulting

Related Links

MAIS

Krishen Iyer

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-entrepreneur-krishen-iyer-launches-mais-consulting-group-301074524.html

SOURCE MAIS Consulting

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.80
1.50 %
Adecco Group 44.56
0.93 %
Swisscom 487.20
0.52 %
Zurich Insur Gr 327.00
0.49 %
Geberit 452.70
0.27 %
SGS 2’215.00
-0.67 %
Givaudan 3’394.00
-0.67 %
Nestle 102.80
-0.68 %
Novartis 80.26
-1.06 %
Alcon 54.88
-1.68 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.06.20
Wird sich die Konjunktur in einer U-Formation erholen? | BX Swiss TV
12.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.06.20
Where Fed Has and Hasn"t Contained Volatility
12.06.20
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
12.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Konsolidierung / Nestlé – Aktie in langer Seitwärtsspanne
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
mehr
Wird sich die Konjunktur in einer U-Formation erholen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht doch noch leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Deshalb setzen Anleger jetzt auf den Franken
Warren Buffett trennt sich von Airlines-Beteiligungen: Hat sich die Börsenlegende verzockt?
Ölpreis: Goldman Sachs erwartet Korrektur nach unten
In der Krise untätig: Ist Warren Buffett in die Jahre gekommen?
Corona-Krise lässt Umsatz von American Airlines im zweiten Quartal einbrechen - Aktie startet dennoch Rally
Früher Bär-Chef Boris Collardi und andere Manager im Visier der Justiz
ARYZTA-Aktie verliert: Veraison kritisiert "Verzögerungstaktik" des ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrates
Ina Invest Holding mit erfolgreichem Start an der Börse
Valora rechnet wegen Corona 2020 mit tieferem EBIT und Reingewinn - Valora-Aktie dennoch fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht doch noch leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Die Wall Street erholte sich am Freitag etwas von ihrem Einbruch am Vortag. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Gewinne nicht ins Wochenende retten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schaffte den Sprung in die Gewinnzone nicht nachhaltig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB