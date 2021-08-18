SMI 12’545 0.5%  SPI 16’065 0.5%  Dow 35’314 -0.1%  DAX 15’966 0.3%  Euro 1.0742 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’189 -0.2%  Gold 1’785 -0.1%  Bitcoin 42’049 2.9%  Dollar 0.9180 0.3%  Öl 68.8 -0.4% 

California Contractors Are Saying "YES" to More Jobs and Success While Getting Their License

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 15 years, unlicensed contractors have been saying "YES" to RMO Agency and have been working with experienced contractors to teach and guide them as they gain work experience in the construction industry.

RMO Agency has been working to provide unlicensed contractors, who are tired of losing jobs because they don't have a license, with a legal solution to getting their Contractor's License in California(per B&P code 7065.1 & 7068.1).

With RMO Agency, contractors earn while they learn. Unlicensed contractors will be paired with seasoned licensed contractors (RMOs) and have their business qualified for a new Contractor's License for a period of 5 years, until they may qualify on their own.

RMO Agency maintains a pool of pre-qualified RMOs throughout the State of California, who are ready to qualify and mentor new local contractors. With RMO Agency, unlicensed contractors will no longer have to pass up on job opportunities due to a lack of a license.

The team of professionals at RMO Agency has over 15 years of experience in creating successful relationships between new contractors and experienced contractors, as a legal alternative to the licensing exam.

RMO Agency provides its clients with tools and resources to remain in compliance with the CSLB's RMO supervision requirements.

RMO Agency guides young contractors through every step of the RMO Program as they start to take on projects, build industry relationships, and learn from their selected RMO mentor, all while they work toward qualifying their own license.

"We bring legitimacy to talented, hard-working contractors who know their trade, but need their license and a little guidance to reach the next level success. RMO Agency is dedicated to this goal, thereby elevating the entire construction industry."
-     Gal Bigaleizn, VP of Operations

To learn more about RMO Agency
Watch the video: https://youtu.be/pRRZR3-FdGI

Or click the link https://rmoagency.com/
And continue to build and grow with us.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-contractors-are-saying-yes-to-more-jobs-and-success-while-getting-their-license-301357381.html

SOURCE RMO Agency

