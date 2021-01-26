California-Based FinTech Provider Empaxis Expands, Announces New India Location

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empaxis Data Management, a cloud-based financial technology and middle-and back-office services provider for investment management firms, has announced the opening of a new office in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), India.

The announcement comes as Empaxis onboards a growing number of investment management companies, prompting the expansion of the company's workforce.

The Kolkata office will serve as the second of company's operational facilities in India, the first being in Noida, near New Delhi.

"We're really excited to have this new facility," said Empaxis Founder and CEO Stephen Van de Wetering, "It's a testament to the work we have done for money managers, and expansion wouldn't be possible if we weren't doing something right."

Mr. Van de Wetering notes the strategic importance of the Kolkata location.

"Our presence in India is fundamental to our operational success. In a large population center like Kolkata, we have access to that much more talent. That talent will enable us to further carry out our mission and serve the investment community at the highest level."

Empaxis's growth has also led to new hires on the US side, including industry veteran David Stevens, who serves as Project & Client Relationship Manager. The former Project Manager at ICMA Retirement Corporation will oversee Empaxis development projects and communication with clients.

"We're glad David is with us," said Mr. Van de Wetering, "As we expand, we need skilled leaders like him to help us manage that growth and keep us on track."

About Empaxis:

Empaxis Data Management provides middle- and back-office outsourcing, automation tools, and cloud-based financial technology to investment firms worldwide. Founded in 2004, Empaxis clients include wealth managers, asset managers, family offices, banks, and hedge funds. Clients range across the entire spectrum, from small and startup advisories to large and well-established financial institutions.

With over $100 billion in assets under administration, Empaxis customizes its services to fit a client's unique requirements. Their most recent offering, a cloud-based turnkey asset management platform (TAMP1), provides a data warehouse and a one-stop place for advisors and clients to view all investment portfolio data, analytics, and reports.

