Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.3%  SPI 14'590 0.4%  Dow 37'935 0.1%  DAX 16'890 1.6%  Euro 0.9403 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'564 2.2%  Gold 2'014 -0.7%  Bitcoin 34'355 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8633 -0.8%  Öl 80.0 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swatch1225515NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
27. PwC Global CEO Survey: Stimmungstief überwunden - Schweizer CEOs weniger optimistisch als globales Pendant
Ausblick: Nokia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF zugelassen: Ist der Bitcoin für die Altersvorsorge geeignet?
SAP SE-Aktie erhält von DZ BANK Bewertung: Halten
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Calibre Mining Aktie [Valor: 44543789 / ISIN: CA13000C2058]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.01.2024 19:27:36

Calibre Completes Acquisition of Marathon

finanzen.net zero Calibre Mining-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Calibre Mining
1.24 CAD -2.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre” or the "Company”) and Marathon Gold Corporation (TSX: MOZ) ("Marathon”) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which, among other things, Calibre acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Marathon (the "Marathon Shares”) pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, former Marathon shareholders received 0.6164 of a Calibre common share (each whole share, a "Calibre Share”) in exchange for each Marathon Share held. As a result of the Arrangement, Calibre issued an aggregate of 249,813,422 Calibre Shares. Upon closing of the Arrangement, existing Calibre and former Marathon shareholders own approximately 65% and 35% of the issued and outstanding Calibre Shares, respectively.

As a result of the Arrangement, Calibre acquired a 100% interest in Marathon’s advanced-stage Valentine Gold Project in Newfoundland & Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world.

Delisting of the Marathon Shares

Calibre intends to cause Marathon to delist the Marathon Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange, to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer and to otherwise terminate its public company reporting requirements as soon as possible thereafter. The Calibre Shares issued under the Arrangement are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Appointment of Matthew Manson to Calibre Board of Directors

Calibre is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Manson, the former President, CEO and director of Marathon to the board of directors of Calibre, effective January 25, 2024.

Advisors and Counsel

Trinity Advisors Corporation and TD Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to Calibre. Scotiabank, Raymond James Ltd. and Haywood Securities Inc. provided capital market advisory services to Calibre, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is acting as Canadian legal advisor to Calibre and Dorsey & Whitney LLP and GreenbergTraurig LLP are acting as U.S. legal advisors to Calibre.

Maxit Capital LP acted as financial advisor to Marathon and Canaccord Genuity Corp. was the financial advisor to the Special Committee. National Bank provided capital market advisory services to Marathon. Mason Law and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as Canadian legal advisors to Marathon and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP as U.S. legal advisor to Marathon.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre (TSX:CXB) is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
SVP Corporate Development & IR
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com  

Calibre’s head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

https://twitter.com/CalibreMiningCo

https://www.facebook.com/CalibreMining

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/calibre-mining-corp-cxb-

https://www.youtube.com/@calibreminingcorp

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information” and "forward-looking statements” (collectively "forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Calibre and Marathon with respect to future business activities and operating performance. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that Calibre and Marathon expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are often identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur, and include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the potential benefits and synergies of the Arrangement and the ability of the combined company to successfully achieve business objectives, including integrating the companies or the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (ii) expectations regarding the delisting of Marathon Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the listing of Calibre Shares issued under the Arrangement on the Toronto Stock Exchange, (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and development, growth potential for Calibre’s and Marathon’s operations, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Calibre’s and Marathon’s forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management of Calibre and Marathon at such time. Calibre and Marathon do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Calibre Mining Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Calibre Mining Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

09:50 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy überrascht positiv
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
08:51 Wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
07:31 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
01:00 A Return to Low Inflation, Steady Growth Goldilocks Economy?
23.01.24 Julius Bär:: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ferrari NV, Moncler SpA, Pernod Ricard SA
22.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs fällt auf 6-Wochen-Tief - Rutsch unter 40.000 Dollar droht
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'652.23 18.95 JDSSMU
Short 11'864.62 13.97 2VSSMU
Short 12'314.24 8.94 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'184.24 24.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'733.33 19.78 SSQMQU
Long 10'477.82 13.63 SSOMSU
Long 10'035.52 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Siemens Energy-Aktie
Blockchain-Pionier Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner ist verstorben
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
Logitech-Aktie fällt dennoch: Logitech macht deutlich mehr Gewinn und erhöht Ausblick
Barry Callebaut-Aktie verliert: Barry Callebaut steigert Verkaufsvolumen und Umsatz
PUMA-Aktie knickt ein: PUMA durch Peso-Abwertung in Argentinien belastet - für 2024 Wachstum erwartet
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt hoch: Grossaktionär setzt weiterhin auf CEO Frank Koch - "Uneingeschränktes Vertrauen"
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag auf grünem Terrain

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit