Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’168 0.8%  SPI 16’165 0.8%  Dow 38’712 -0.1%  DAX 18’631 1.4%  Euro 0.9670 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’034 1.4%  Gold 2’323 0.3%  Bitcoin 61’266 1.4%  Dollar 0.8943 -0.3%  Öl 82.5 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Apple908440Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Starke Preisschwankungen: Kakao- und Kaffeepreise auf Rekordniveau
Neue Funktionen enthüllt: Darauf können sich Tesla-Fahrer nach dem Update freuen
Nach über einem Jahr: Tesla veröffentlicht erneut Daten zur Fahrzeugsicherheit
GRANOLAS im Blick: Wie Anleger mit ETFs an den europäischen Magnificent 7 teilhaben können
BlackRock und institutionelle Anleger verstärken Fokus auf Bitcoin-ETFs
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Calibre Mining Aktie [Valor: 44543789 / ISIN: CA13000C2058]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2024 23:00:58

Calibre Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

finanzen.net zero Calibre Mining-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Calibre Mining
1.84 CAD 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 467,983,736 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 59.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 22, 2024.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for the ensuing year. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Darren HallCarried448,693,54899.273,314,8470.73
Blayne JohnsonCarried333,612,24773.81118,396,14826.19
Douglas ForsterCarried339,366,61075.08112,641,78524.92
Edward FarrautoCarried340,669,31175.37111,339,08424.63
Audra WalshCarried336,350,29374.41115,658,10225.59
Mike VintCarried445,097,45798.476,910,9381.53
Randall ChatwinCarried442,035,35297.799,973,0432.21
Omaya ElguindiCarried446,714,66598.835,293,7301.17
      

Raymond Threlkeld and Douglas Hurst did not stand for re-election during the June 12, 2024 AGM. The elected directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Carried460,052,62998.317,931,1071.69
     

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier Gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall”

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
SVP Corporate Development & IR
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com 

Calibre’s head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

X / Facebook / LinkedIn / YouTube

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.