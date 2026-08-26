Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’575 0.3%  SPI 20’492 0.4%  Dow 53’576 0.0%  DAX 26’378 0.4%  Euro 0.9384 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’489 0.5%  Gold 4’621 -0.8%  Bitcoin 63’109 0.3%  Dollar 0.8052 0.5%  Öl 87.0 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Stadler Rail217818Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Börsen-Historie gibt Hoffnung: Steht den US-Aktien ab Ende Oktober ein Aufschwung bevor?
ARYZTA-Aktie fester: Neue Bäckerei in Perth eröffnet
SpaceX-Aktie in Rot: Milliarden von Dollar für neuen Weltraumbahnhof
Wiederholt Druckenmiller seinen NVIDIA-Fehler bei der Micron-Aktie?
Aktie im Anlegerfokus: SpaceX eröffnet neues Kapitel - profitieren AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab und Firefly?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Calian Technologies Aktie 32070495 / CA12989J1084

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.08.2026 15:40:51

Calian Group To Sell Texas-Based US Commercial IT Business To Trace3, Stock Up

Calian Technologies
83.00 CAD 7.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Calian Group Ltd. (CLNFF.PK, CGY.TO) announced an agreement to sell its United States commercial IT business based in Houston, Texas, to Trace3, a technology solutions provider and digital transformation consultancy.

The consideration comprises upfront cash proceeds of approximately C$43 million and the assumption of certain net liabilities totaling approximately C$17 million by the buyer.

The proceeds from the transaction will be directed toward organic growth initiatives and Calian's mergers and acquisition pipeline in its core verticals.

The transaction is expected to close in the company's fourth quarter.

"This transaction allows our organization to sharpen our strategic focus and redeploy capital toward markets where Calian has the strongest competitive position and the greatest long-term opportunity," said Patrick Houston, President and CEO of Calian.

Currently, Calian's stock is trading at C$83.00, up 7.55 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Calian Technologies Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten