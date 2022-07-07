Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’941 0.9%  SPI 14’116 1.0%  Dow 31’385 1.1%  DAX 12’843 2.0%  Euro 0.9898 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’489 2.0%  Gold 1’740 0.1%  Bitcoin 21’042 5.5%  Dollar 0.9740 0.0%  Öl 104.2 4.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
08.07.2022 00:36:00

Calgary Luxury Rum Distilling Company Romero becomes GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Holder for Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail

Hosted at their cocktail bar and distillery, Romero served their premixed Cuba Libre cocktail in a custom 264-gallon glass.

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On July 7, 2022, Romero Distilling Company (Romero) became the verified GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ holder for the Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail. Surpassing the previous record-holder of 132 gallons, Romero more than satisfied the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt with a 264-gallon Cuba Libre Cocktail.

Partner and WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart, is joined by Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Adjudicator Claire Stevens and Romero co-owners, Tomas and Diego, as they pour the last few ounces into the 1,000-litre cocktail. (CNW Group/Romero Distilling Company)

As Western Canada's premier craft rum producer, Romero is dedicated to continuous improvement through determination, hard work and innovation. Romero uses top-quality Canadian ingredients, including molasses and glacier-fed water from the Rockies to craft their rums and cocktails. All of the distilling equipment Romero uses is also Canadian-made.

The distiller has perfected a dark, amber, and spiced rum that are all distilled in copper pot stills and mature in once-used Kentucky bourbon barrels.

"Romero's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail, which filled the four-foot cubed glass, was made with the perfect ratio of Romero's award-winning rum, lime juice and cola," says co-owner, Tom Romero. "By using quality locally-sourced ingredients, we have not only made the world's Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail, but also quite possibly the most delicious one yet."

"As the only rum-driven distillery in Western Canada, Romero has afforded many, including myself, the unique opportunity to enjoy quality, locally-crafted rum," says Romero Ambassador and WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart. "Whether you are enjoying a bottle of their award-winning dark rum or visiting Romero's prohibition-inspired cocktail bar, you can always count on a luxurious experience."

Romero is built on a rich and mostly untold history of rum-running during Prohibition from the Blairmore Hotel in the Crowsnest Pass. People that are interested in learning more about their rich history are encouraged to visit their cocktail bar in Calgary, Alberta at Suite 300, 688 Heritage Drive SE.

For more information regarding Romero visit romerodistilling.com.

About Romero Distilling Co.:

Romero Distilling Co., headquartered in Calgary, AB is a luxury Canadian rum producer, building on the largely untold history of rum-running in the west. Using glacier-fed water that originates on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies and Canadian molasses, Romero is dedicated to continuous improvement through determination, hard work and innovation. The Romero Distilling label can be found at liquor stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Connecticut and soon more retailers across the USA, in addition to their online shop. For more information, please visit romerodistilling.com or check out our social media. Facebook: @romerodistilling, Instagram: @romerodistilling.

Romero Distilling Company Logo (CNW Group/Romero Distilling Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calgary-luxury-rum-distilling-company-romero-becomes-guinness-world-records-holder-for-largest-cuba-libre-cocktail-301582730.html

SOURCE Romero Distilling Company

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.5% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) auf Nestle SA, Lonza Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
07.07.22 Grenke beschleunigt Wachstum
07.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
07.07.22 Flugverkehr – Ziemliche Startschwierigkeiten / On Holding – Auf heissen Sohlen
07.07.22 Marktüberblick
07.07.22 SMI macht Boden gut
07.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Dollar surges 💸 Stocks come back 🎢 US Jobs 📊 Fed officials📢 EUR & GBP volatility↗️
06.07.22 Marktupdate 6. Juli: Rezessionsängste dominieren den Markt | BX Swiss TV
01.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’373.31 18.36 USSMMU
Short 11’595.67 13.32 USSMNU
Short 12’139.42 8.00 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’940.98 07.07.2022 17:31:55
Long 10’378.70 17.62 WSSM8U
Long 10’175.18 12.48 OSSMLU
Long 9’694.81 8.09 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst über 10'900-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich höher
Hohe Inflation: Besteht die Gefahr eines umgekehrten Währungskriegs?
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf Rekordtief
Euro sackt zum Dollar auf 20-Jahrestief ab - Auch zum Franken verliert der Euro stark
Raiffeisen Schweiz warnt vor steigenden Rezessionsrisiken
Positiver Artikel in Fachzeitschrift - Meyer-Burger-Aktie gefragt
Clariant-Aktie gibt Gas: Erneut Übernahmespekulationen um Clariant
Darum steigt der Euro wieder über 1,02 US-Dollar - EUR/CHF weiter nahe Rekordtief
Dividendenfonds schlägt S&P 500: Diese Aktien sind für die Outperformance verantwortlich
SNB-Aktie im Plus: Devisenreserven der Schweizerischen Nationalbank gesunken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit