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Brown Shoe Company Aktie 28272324 / US1295001044

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20.05.2026 15:03:53

Caleres Appoints Karpel CFO, Lifts Q1 EPS Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-Market

Brown Shoe Company
9.85 EUR 3.14%
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(RTTNews) - Footwear retailer Caleres (CAL) on Wednesday named Dan Karpel as senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Karpel succeeds Jack Calandra, who left in January to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Karpel rejoined Caleres as Chief Accounting Officer in October 2025 and had served as interim CFO since January 2026, who will now serve as the Company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.

Karpel brings 30 years of accounting and finance leadership experience.

Prior to rejoining, he was chief financial officer at Club Car Wash Operating and CW Holdings and held accounting roles at Eyecare Partners, Spectrum Brands and Brown Shoe Company.

Caleres also raised its first quarter 2026 EPS guidance ahead of results scheduled for June 4.

The company expects sales of $667 million.

The company now expects earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.41 compared to $0.21 to $0.26 last year and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.35 to $0.37 compared to $0.25 to $0.30 a year earlier.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Caleres were up 3.53 percent, changing hands at $11.44, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.82 percent higher.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

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