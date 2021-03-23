SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’408 -1.0%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1063 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 51’330 2.4%  Dollar 0.9335 1.1%  Öl 60.6 -5.8% 

23.03.2021 20:38:00

Caleb M. Miller Named to 2021 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Injury and Civil Trial Attorney Caleb M. Miller has been named to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Caleb Miller

A distinction from one of the legal industry's most trusted publications, the Rising Stars list is reserved for top young attorneys who are age 40 or younger or who have been in practice 10 years or less.

To compile the annual listing, Super Lawyers vets nominees via third-party evaluations, peer review, and independent research into over a dozen criteria of success. This includes attorneys' recorded verdicts and settlements, professional standing, and contributions to the legal and local community.

Given the stringent selection process, final lists include just 2.5% of all practicing lawyers statewide.

Caleb M. Miller

With a practice focused on representing plaintiffs in civil claims involving serious personal injury, wrongful death, and motor vehicle accidents, Miller has taken and defended over 100 depositions and tried numerous cases throughout Tarrant, Collin, and Dallas Counties.

Since joining Aldous \ Walker in 2018, he has worked alongside Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker to recover millions in compensation for injured victims and families, and help the firm earn its recent Tier 1 ranking in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list.

In addition to his three years of inclusion in the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, Miller has also been twice named to The Best Lawyers in America.

For more information, visit www.aldouslaw.com.

Aldous\Walker (PRNewsfoto/Aldous \ Walker LLP)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caleb-m-miller-named-to-2021-texas-super-lawyers-rising-stars-301254283.html

SOURCE Aldous \ Walker LLP

