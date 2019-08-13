CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS™

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Calcuso.com, the largest ecommerce distributor of educational and office supplies in Germany, is using the Descartes pixi Warehouse Management System™ (WMS) to seamlessly handle high back-to-school order volumes across Europe.



"We have partnerships with more than 10,000 schools, and our warehouse ships a broad range of SKUs and packages daily during the back-to-school season,” said Alexander Giersz, CEO and co-founder at CALCUSO. "The Descartes solution easily scales to support peak volume demands and is instrumental in helping us meet our tight 24-hour fulfillment windows while maintaining 99% positive customer feedback.”

"As we are evaluating the possibility of expanding operations in North America, the solution can play an important role in helping us achieve equally high standards of customer service,” added Kilian Kallee, CEO and co-founder.

Using the Descartes pixi WMS, ecommerce merchants, such as CALCUSO, can automate warehouse management and fulfillment processes from order receipt to shipment processing and returns management. As CALCUSO consumers place orders online, the Descartes solution communicates seamlessly with the company’s existing ecommerce platform, customer relationship management (CRM) platform, carrier platforms and external sales channels to help CALCUSO control its entire supply chain with minimal manual intervention. By streamlining fulfillment, reducing processing and shipping errors, the system helps companies handle large seasonal shipping peaks with minimal additional labor.

"We’re pleased that our solution is helping CALCUSO target exceptional customer service standards despite extreme peaks in demand, a complex ecommerce supply chain and international expansion,” said Dirk Haschke, VP, Sales DACH & Ecommerce Operations at Descartes. "Descartes has proven capabilities in delivering some of the industry’s most advanced B2B connectivity, customs, ecommerce fulfillment, shipping, and home delivery solutions for growing ecommerce enterprises.”

About CALCUSO GmbH

CALCUSO GmbH is the largest Ecommerce distributor of educational and office supplies in Germany. CALCUSO has partnered with more than 10,000 schools across Europe to provide students with the required teaching materials, as designated by the schools, for the back-to-school season. With a team of 30 employees headquartered in Langenfeld (Rheinland) near Cologne, Germany, CALCUSO serves more than 500,000 satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.calcuso.com .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

