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13.05.2026 23:17:00

Calbee Switches Packaging To Monochrome Amid Ink Supply Disruptions

(RTTNews) - Calbee, Inc. (2229.T) announced its switching to black-and-white packaging for some of its popular potato chips, at least for a while. This change comes because supply chain problems, mostly tied to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, are impacting the availability of materials needed for printing.

Starting May 25, the grayscale designs will roll out across the country and affect 14 different products, including several types of their well-known potato chips. The company assures that while the packaging is changing, the quality of the chips themselves will stay the same.

Although Calbee didn't mention exactly which materials are in short supply, the inks used for printing may be reliant on petroleum-based components, like naphtha. These issues have arisen after the Strait of Hormuz, an important global shipping route for oil and petrochemicals, was closed for an extended period.

With this temporary redesign, the usual vibrant colors will be missing, so shoppers will probably need to pay closer attention to the product labels instead of just relying on color to pick out their favorite flavors.

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Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.

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Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

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13.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Wage Hoffnungen / Alphabet - Neue Superlative
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13.05.26 SMI dank Schwergewichte fester
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’721.48 19.88 B62SOU
Short 14’002.97 13.96 B0PS9U
Short 14’539.79 8.86 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’212.96 13.05.2026 17:31:05
Long 12’642.16 19.15 SI6BUU
Long 12’372.26 13.81 S9OBOU
Long 11’830.02 8.81 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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