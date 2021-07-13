SMI 12’057 -0.2%  SPI 15’505 -0.2%  Dow 34’996 0.4%  DAX 15’801 0.1%  Euro 1.0854 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’094 0.0%  Gold 1’810 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’238 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9169 0.2%  Öl 75.5 0.4% 
CalAmp Aktie [Valor: 1922311 / ISIN: US1281261099]
13.07.2021 13:45:00

CalAmp Appoints Global Legal Expert, Richard Scott, as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

CalAmp
11.18 CHF 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, has appointed Richard Scott to senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. In this role, Scott will oversee CalAmp's global legal affairs, compliance, corporate governance and secretarial functions. He brings over 25 years of experience in contracts, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions across multiple verticals including technology, energy and transportation.

Scott has served both public and private companies in North America, South America, the Middle East and across Europe throughout his career. He has led corporate legal teams as in-house and external counsel managing all aspects of legal matters successfully to achieve critical strategies, grow these businesses and mitigate risks.

Most recently, Scott served as vice president, deputy general counsel at Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation solutions. As a senior leader in that role, Scott drove nearly $300 million in annual revenue for the company's Commercial Services unit, which services rental car agencies and fleet management companies. He also spearheaded Verra Mobility's European expansion, establishing new entities in the Netherlands, France and Ireland while also integrating U.K. and Spanish acquisition targets.

"Richard's background in the fleet industry and global legal experience align perfectly with CalAmp's business and ongoing objectives," said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. "This includes our connected car solutions that provide automotive OEMs, dealerships, car rental companies, insurance agencies and drivers with greater vehicle intelligence, visibility and security. I am confident that Richard will support and contribute to our growth across all of our verticals and operating countries."

"I am honored to join a company like CalAmp, whose technology is creating a smarter and more connected economy for people and businesses across the globe. I aim to be a true partner to the business, enabling CalAmp to grow its revenue while mitigating risks and meeting all compliance requirements," added Richard Scott.

Scott holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Durham in the United Kingdom and completed his legal studies at the University of Law in London. He is admitted to practice law by the State Bar of California, is registered in-house counsel in Arizona and began his career as a solicitor of the Law Society of England and Wales.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Richard Scott, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, CalAmp

 

CalAmp Corp. Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-appoints-global-legal-expert-richard-scott-as-senior-vice-president-general-counsel-and-secretary-301332166.html

SOURCE CalAmp

