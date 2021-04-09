SMI 11’217 0.1%  SPI 14’309 0.4%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’238 0.2%  Euro 1.1011 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’986 0.2%  Gold 1’745 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’241 1.2%  Dollar 0.9252 0.1%  Öl 63.1 -0.5% 
09.04.2021 13:45:00

CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results after the market close on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on April 22, 2021 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 8681517. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 1-800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 8681517. The audio replay will be available through April 29, 2021.

About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog. 

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

