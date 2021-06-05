SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
05.06.2021 13:55:00

Caizcoin Ready to Create its Own Crypto Ecosystem based on Islamic Blockchain Network

CHAN, Switzerland, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This pandemic period has witnessed an incomparable upsurge in the number of crypto coins launching in the market every day. Commercial and central banks across the world are now using blockchain technology for payment processing and issuing of their digital currencies. Blockchain technology enables cross-border payments that are less expensive and faster as compared to traditional systems. Caizcoin is one of those many cryptocurrencies developed in Germany but with a unique working model. It was built with the core principle of bringing the Islamic and western countries together. Caizcoin will soon operate on the world's first Islamic blockchain offering seamless financial services to Muslims and non-muslims.

Caizcoin is not only limited to Muslim investors; anyone can access and benefit from its services. It also provides users with fast and cost-efficient money transfers all across the globe at a minute cost. This token is backed by the metal price, which also makes it receptive to uncertain volatilities. Users can freely trade and transact with it as there is no holding period involved. Users can also use its configurable API for accepting payments.

Caizcoins Team comprises a young, like-minded group of developers who want to aid digital solutions for drawbacks faced by the Islamic finance sector. Caizcoin aims to provide users with faster and more reliable finance services by incorporating new technologies complying with Islamic Finance rules enabling borderless transactions at low costs. In 2020, The global blockchain technology market size was valued at USD 3.67 billion, of which the financial services segment accounted for more than 38.0% share with companies such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) leading this list. Caizcoin has also received a "fatwa certificate" from the council of Islamic experts, making it officially compliant with Islamic laws.

Collaborators who want to attain this coin will have to comply with its detailed KYC review, ensuring all its vendors adhere to Islamic principles. It also offers a free threshold limit, where users can benefit from zero free transactions up to a specific limit. Although, the company is yet to disclose the exact amount of limit.

Caizcoin will offer an entire ecosystem enabling seamless financial services.

  • Caizcoin Tokens: Caizcoin Tokens are at the forefront and are offered to users who want to use their services. These will be compatible with the Islamic blockchain.
  • Caizcoin KYC: This will authenticate network participants and ensure user safety.
  • Caizcoin API: Through API, users will be able to incorporate Caiz with third-party solutions.
  • Caizcoin Wallet: After successfully implementing its blockchain services, the company aims to launch its hyper-secure wallet.

The CAIZ token will soon be listed on the UniSwap exchange, and users will also be able to earn rewards with its liquidity portal and other platforms. The company will soon launch its blockchain while adhering to "Islamic Principles". Due to these principles, Islamic Banking is experiencing much higher market growth rates in western countries. Islamic principles prohibit speculation and the practice of overloading companies with debt. Hence, they appeal highly to those worried about the financial system's stability or interested in ethical banking practices. The Caizcoin blockchain will be this generation's first Islamic blockchain offering users maximum security. It will add many technological advancements to CAIZ, making it suitable for everyone alike. Built upon a decentralized stalked blockchain, Caizcoin will act as a stepping stone for many upcoming cryptocurrencies to follow Islamic principles.

Social Links:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/caizcoin_official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/caizcoin/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Caizcoin-100282385356919/
Telegram: https://t.me/caizcoin_official

Media Contact Details:
Company Name:        Caizcoin
Company website:     https://caizcoin.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caizcoin-ready-to-create-its-own-crypto-ecosystem-based-on-islamic-blockchain-network-301306372.html

SOURCE Caizcoin

﻿

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

