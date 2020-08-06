Caishen.Co Launches Real-Time Chinese Stock Market Data Monitoring Platform Powered By A.I.

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading primary investment news and data platform China Money Network (www.ChinaMoneyNetwork.com) today unveiled its sister service Caishen.Co (www.Caishen.Co) to provide critical information about China's secondary investment markets.

Caishen.Co monitors real-time data for over 4600 companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The platform then organizes more than 32000 monthly market event data across 13000+ taxonomies. Gaining insights and great monitoring of the stock markets in China is challenging for investors who don't understand Chinese. There's lots of data out there, and not much is provided in immediately usable formats for English-language investors. So Caishen.Co fills this great gap for global investors by providing immediately usable English-language data.

Caishen.Co uses natural language processing for data discovery, data extraction, sentiment analysis, and entity identification. Machine language translation then transfers all its investment and market event data into human-readable bytes for consumption on the new fintech platform. A robust API (application programming interface) is also available for institutional clients wishing to feed the stock exchange news and data immediately into their systems.

"As the leading financial data provider in China for the primary investment market, we learned at China Money Network how to equip private equity and venture capital firms with the data and deal flow they needed to make great deals," says Nina Xiang, founder of China Money Network and author of "Red AI: Victories and Warnings From China's Rise In Artificial Intelligence".

Xiang continues, "With the launch of Caishen.Co, we are greatly expanding our artificial intelligence capabilities to create a fully autonomous system that directly feeds critical secondary market data related to all the listed companies and funds on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange direct to our subscribers. There are manually-run less competitive systems that offer lower levels of service, so Caishen.Co provides a fantastic way to gain faster, better alpha-generating signals and insights from Chinese stock market data. Caishen was built in late 2019 and has been in beta with select investment clients since January 2020 – we're excited to now open it to all investors!"

Caishen.Co monitors the latest news and osint on Chinese listed stocks and then immediately provides that data to its subscribers using its own proprietary taxonomies along with the Global Industry Classification Standard, Industry Classification Benchmark, Thomson Reuters Business Classification, and the IPTC NewsCodes. These various taxonomies give investors the power to drill down into necessary data easily and quickly.

The platform's name is "Caishen", which translates as the "Money God" of Chinese lore. Caishen.Co guides investors to help them profit off market-moving data in China. More info at https://www.Caishen.Co

About China Money Network

China Money Network delivers primary data for China's primary markets. Subscribers on the platform follow China's smart private equity investments, special situations, venture capital deals and technology innovations every day. By tracking China's private equity, venture capital and technology sectors, China Money Network delivers actionable intelligence to its subscribers. We connect the data points to give global investors the tools to execute deals in China, deals that otherwise would simply never take place. The company's Chinese language platform is at www.zhongjintoux.com. China Money Network, founded in 2011 in Shanghai, operates from satellites in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. Follow the money at https://www.chinamoneynetwork.com

About Caishen.Co

Gaining insights and great media monitoring of the stock markets in China is challenging for investors who don't understand Chinese. There's lots of data out there, and not much is provided in immediately usable formats for English-language investors. Caishen.Co does this for you. We give you the English-language data to level the investment playing field. So Caishen.Co fills that great need you require to increase the value of your investment portfolio for companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. More info at https://www.Caishen.Co

SOURCE China Money Network