Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18
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21.09.2026 08:00:04
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Cairn Homes
2.64 EUR 0.19%
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
21 September 2026
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,173,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|443747
|EQS News ID:
|2401806
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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