Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

4 September 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 September 2026 it purchased a total of 109,357 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 39,357 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.8500 £2.4400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7100 £2.3300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7902 £2.3864

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,749,461 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,347 2.7250 XDUB 08:08:53 00030980345TRDU0 1,309 2.7250 XDUB 08:08:53 00030980344TRDU0 1,177 2.7200 XDUB 08:25:41 00030980420TRDU0 1,343 2.7200 XDUB 08:25:41 00030980419TRDU0 1,372 2.7100 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980432TRDU0 1,206 2.7150 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980434TRDU0 1,169 2.7150 XDUB 08:34:08 00030980433TRDU0 2,679 2.7500 XDUB 08:55:39 00030980504TRDU0 1,314 2.7450 XDUB 08:55:39 00030980506TRDU0 1,335 2.7350 XDUB 09:02:56 00030980531TRDU0 1,330 2.7600 XDUB 09:16:11 00030980650TRDU0 1,312 2.7550 XDUB 09:16:12 00030980652TRDU0 1,316 2.7600 XDUB 09:42:38 00030980701TRDU0 2,446 2.7550 XDUB 09:42:49 00030980705TRDU0 1,167 2.7600 XDUB 11:46:47 00030980982TRDU0 1,260 2.7550 XDUB 12:31:17 00030981043TRDU0 1,235 2.7500 XDUB 12:35:49 00030981060TRDU0 128 2.7450 XDUB 12:41:43 00030981072TRDU0 1,482 2.7550 XDUB 12:48:15 00030981097TRDU0 6 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:19 00030981113TRDU0 1,340 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:19 00030981112TRDU0 1,406 2.7600 XDUB 13:09:45 00030981118TRDU0 1,211 2.7600 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981140TRDU0 541 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981143TRDU0 1,164 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981142TRDU0 626 2.7550 XDUB 13:16:39 00030981141TRDU0 1,243 2.7850 XDUB 14:23:58 00030981456TRDU0 1,163 2.7950 XDUB 14:38:49 00030981549TRDU0 1,355 2.8100 XDUB 14:51:13 00030981595TRDU0 3,659 2.8100 XDUB 14:51:13 00030981594TRDU0 1,335 2.8250 XDUB 15:02:27 00030981629TRDU0 3,651 2.8200 XDUB 15:10:42 00030981648TRDU0 1,386 2.8250 XDUB 15:10:42 00030981647TRDU0 1,303 2.8250 XDUB 15:20:43 00030981662TRDU0 2,523 2.8250 XDUB 15:30:07 00030981695TRDU0 91 2.8250 XDUB 15:40:59 00030981711TRDU0 1,357 2.8300 XDUB 15:45:07 00030981745TRDU0 722 2.8450 XDUB 16:04:21 00030981856TRDU0 1,202 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:00 00030981883TRDU0 4,020 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:00 00030981882TRDU0 1,378 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981914TRDU0 1,316 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981913TRDU0 1,387 2.8450 XDUB 16:13:26 00030981912TRDU0 1,244 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981925TRDU0 1,194 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981924TRDU0 1,341 2.8400 XDUB 16:17:14 00030981923TRDU0 1,343 2.8350 XDUB 16:18:29 00030981931TRDU0 1,338 2.8400 XDUB 16:20:00 00030981937TRDU0 1,323 2.8350 XDUB 16:23:31 00030981961TRDU0 905 2.8350 XDUB 16:23:31 00030981960TRDU0

London Stock Exchange