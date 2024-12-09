Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9278 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’644 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’360 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8800 0.0%  Öl 71.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Gold auf Rekordkurs, Öl von Unsicherheiten geprägt: Die 2025-Prognosen von Goldman Sachs
Ausblick: GameStop mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Stabilus-Aktie: Dividende geringer wegen Gewinnrückgang
US-Dollar zeigt sich zum Wochenstart etwas fester zu Franken und Euro - Die Gründe
Cicor-Grossaktionär legt nach Wandlung der Anleihe Pflichtangebot vor
Suche...

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
2.19 EUR 6.57%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

                                                                                                                                                     9 December 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 6 December 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.180

£1.804

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.130

£1.770

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.161657

£1.791141

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,158,935 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8282

2.165

XDUB

 08:33:48

00072733924TRLO0

6930

2.165

XDUB

 09:20:51

00072735448TRLO0

5862

2.160

XDUB

 09:35:13

00072736066TRLO0

1521

2.160

XDUB

 09:35:13

00072736067TRLO0

8354

2.150

XDUB

 10:30:56

00072738111TRLO0

5000

2.135

XDUB

 10:37:13

00072738454TRLO0

8

2.135

XDUB

 10:39:58

00072738572TRLO0

2173

2.135

XDUB

 10:39:58

00072738573TRLO0

9100

2.130

XDUB

 10:41:35

00072738604TRLO0

773

2.130

XDUB

 10:41:35

00072738605TRLO0

1250

2.130

XDUB

 10:41:35

00072738606TRLO0

4803

2.160

XDUB

 11:38:18

00072740021TRLO0

2981

2.160

XDUB

 11:38:18

00072740022TRLO0

4911

2.160

XDUB

 11:38:18

00072740023TRLO0

5875

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740270TRLO0

170

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740271TRLO0

43

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740272TRLO0

3

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740273TRLO0

40

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740274TRLO0

11

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740275TRLO0

1

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740276TRLO0

31

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740277TRLO0

11

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740278TRLO0

1382

2.160

XDUB

 11:46:31

00072740279TRLO0

7567

2.170

XDUB

 12:19:53

00072740965TRLO0

4603

2.170

XDUB

 12:32:25

00072741410TRLO0

5536

2.170

XDUB

 12:34:07

00072741427TRLO0

1599

2.170

XDUB

 12:34:07

00072741428TRLO0

5754

2.165

XDUB

 13:32:49

00072742674TRLO0

1250

2.165

XDUB

 13:32:49

00072742675TRLO0

2930

2.165

XDUB

 13:32:49

00072742676TRLO0

695

2.165

XDUB

 14:01:24

00072743852TRLO0

7225

2.165

XDUB

 14:01:24

00072743853TRLO0

7483

2.165

XDUB

 14:10:04

00072743996TRLO0

1250

2.165

XDUB

 14:16:55

00072744344TRLO0

4316

2.165

XDUB

 14:16:55

00072744345TRLO0

4316

2.165

XDUB

 14:23:55

00072744496TRLO0

6630

2.160

XDUB

 14:31:44

00072744756TRLO0

43

2.160

XDUB

 14:31:44

00072744757TRLO0

794

2.160

XDUB

 14:31:44

00072744758TRLO0

246

2.160

XDUB

 14:31:44

00072744759TRLO0

8529

2.160

XDUB

 14:56:48

00072745938TRLO0

4046

2.160

XDUB

 14:57:33

00072746080TRLO0

8300

2.160

XDUB

 14:57:33

00072746081TRLO0

448

2.160

XDUB

 14:57:33

00072746082TRLO0

4927

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747608TRLO0

689

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747609TRLO0

43

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747610TRLO0

1878

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747611TRLO0

5058

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747612TRLO0

1607

2.180

XDUB

 15:19:22

00072747613TRLO0

5058

2.175

XDUB

 15:34:02

00072748366TRLO0

1250

2.175

XDUB

 15:34:02

00072748367TRLO0

5058

2.175

XDUB

 15:41:05

00072748858TRLO0

773

2.175

XDUB

 15:41:05

00072748859TRLO0

1911

2.175

XDUB

 15:41:05

00072748860TRLO0

2192

2.165

XDUB

 15:55:52

00072749769TRLO0

6000

2.165

XDUB

 15:55:52

00072749770TRLO0

359

2.165

XDUB

 15:55:52

00072749771TRLO0

3792

2.155

XDUB

 16:10:29

00072750738TRLO0

1250

2.155

XDUB

 16:10:29

00072750739TRLO0

4300

2.155

XDUB

 16:10:29

00072750740TRLO0

780

2.150

XDUB

 16:13:14

00072750923TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3400

178.20

XLON

 08:15:36

00072733159TRLO0

3212

179.20

XLON

 08:33:48

00072733923TRLO0

3415

179.00

XLON

 09:20:51

00072735447TRLO0

855

178.80

XLON

 09:35:13

00072736062TRLO0

2005

178.80

XLON

 09:35:13

00072736063TRLO0

2200

178.80

XLON

 09:35:13

00072736064TRLO0

3897

179.00

XLON

 09:35:13

00072736065TRLO0

1600

177.00

XLON

 10:39:58

00072738570TRLO0

1600

177.00

XLON

 10:39:58

00072738571TRLO0

3063

177.60

XLON

 11:26:46

00072739772TRLO0

3164

179.20

XLON

 11:58:32

00072740480TRLO0

2983

179.60

XLON

 12:19:52

00072740964TRLO0

3139

179.60

XLON

 12:29:53

00072741328TRLO0

3393

179.40

XLON

 12:34:07

00072741426TRLO0

3566

179.60

XLON

 12:39:50

00072741501TRLO0

3653

179.20

XLON

 13:10:25

00072742200TRLO0

3281

179.20

XLON

 13:38:39

00072743146TRLO0

3163

179.20

XLON

 14:01:24

00072743851TRLO0

3231

179.40

XLON

 14:09:30

00072743969TRLO0

3327

179.40

XLON

 14:09:30

00072743970TRLO0

3

179.20

XLON

 14:38:42

00072745059TRLO0

2243

179.20

XLON

 14:38:42

00072745060TRLO0

2485

179.20

XLON

 14:47:43

00072745560TRLO0

733

179.20

XLON

 14:48:11

00072745600TRLO0

328

179.20

XLON

 14:49:31

00072745634TRLO0

4

179.00

XLON

 14:56:36

00072745920TRLO0

12

179.00

XLON

 14:57:07

00072746045TRLO0

9

179.00

XLON

 14:57:33

00072746076TRLO0

2366

179.00

XLON

 14:57:33

00072746077TRLO0

595

179.00

XLON

 14:57:33

00072746078TRLO0

3296

178.80

XLON

 14:57:33

00072746079TRLO0

3887

179.80

XLON

 15:04:22

00072746609TRLO0

3705

180.00

XLON

 15:07:12

00072746818TRLO0

3092

180.40

XLON

 15:19:22

00072747614TRLO0

3190

180.00

XLON

 15:34:02

00072748365TRLO0

792

180.00

XLON

 15:38:02

00072748559TRLO0

1873

180.00

XLON

 15:38:02

00072748560TRLO0

3538

179.60

XLON

 15:43:38

00072748949TRLO0

3531

178.80

XLON

 16:04:29

00072750408TRLO0

3087

178.20

XLON

 16:13:14

00072750922TRLO0

25

177.80

XLON

 16:19:15

00072751383TRLO0

1050

177.80

XLON

 16:19:15

00072751384TRLO0

2009

177.80

XLON

 16:19:15

00072751385TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 363777
EQS News ID: 2046391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2046391&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM1U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Handelsstart nach
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittag
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten