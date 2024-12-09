Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

9 December 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 December 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.180 £1.804 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.130 £1.770 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.161657 £1.791141

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,158,935 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8282 2.165 XDUB 08:33:48 00072733924TRLO0 6930 2.165 XDUB 09:20:51 00072735448TRLO0 5862 2.160 XDUB 09:35:13 00072736066TRLO0 1521 2.160 XDUB 09:35:13 00072736067TRLO0 8354 2.150 XDUB 10:30:56 00072738111TRLO0 5000 2.135 XDUB 10:37:13 00072738454TRLO0 8 2.135 XDUB 10:39:58 00072738572TRLO0 2173 2.135 XDUB 10:39:58 00072738573TRLO0 9100 2.130 XDUB 10:41:35 00072738604TRLO0 773 2.130 XDUB 10:41:35 00072738605TRLO0 1250 2.130 XDUB 10:41:35 00072738606TRLO0 4803 2.160 XDUB 11:38:18 00072740021TRLO0 2981 2.160 XDUB 11:38:18 00072740022TRLO0 4911 2.160 XDUB 11:38:18 00072740023TRLO0 5875 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740270TRLO0 170 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740271TRLO0 43 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740272TRLO0 3 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740273TRLO0 40 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740274TRLO0 11 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740275TRLO0 1 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740276TRLO0 31 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740277TRLO0 11 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740278TRLO0 1382 2.160 XDUB 11:46:31 00072740279TRLO0 7567 2.170 XDUB 12:19:53 00072740965TRLO0 4603 2.170 XDUB 12:32:25 00072741410TRLO0 5536 2.170 XDUB 12:34:07 00072741427TRLO0 1599 2.170 XDUB 12:34:07 00072741428TRLO0 5754 2.165 XDUB 13:32:49 00072742674TRLO0 1250 2.165 XDUB 13:32:49 00072742675TRLO0 2930 2.165 XDUB 13:32:49 00072742676TRLO0 695 2.165 XDUB 14:01:24 00072743852TRLO0 7225 2.165 XDUB 14:01:24 00072743853TRLO0 7483 2.165 XDUB 14:10:04 00072743996TRLO0 1250 2.165 XDUB 14:16:55 00072744344TRLO0 4316 2.165 XDUB 14:16:55 00072744345TRLO0 4316 2.165 XDUB 14:23:55 00072744496TRLO0 6630 2.160 XDUB 14:31:44 00072744756TRLO0 43 2.160 XDUB 14:31:44 00072744757TRLO0 794 2.160 XDUB 14:31:44 00072744758TRLO0 246 2.160 XDUB 14:31:44 00072744759TRLO0 8529 2.160 XDUB 14:56:48 00072745938TRLO0 4046 2.160 XDUB 14:57:33 00072746080TRLO0 8300 2.160 XDUB 14:57:33 00072746081TRLO0 448 2.160 XDUB 14:57:33 00072746082TRLO0 4927 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747608TRLO0 689 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747609TRLO0 43 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747610TRLO0 1878 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747611TRLO0 5058 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747612TRLO0 1607 2.180 XDUB 15:19:22 00072747613TRLO0 5058 2.175 XDUB 15:34:02 00072748366TRLO0 1250 2.175 XDUB 15:34:02 00072748367TRLO0 5058 2.175 XDUB 15:41:05 00072748858TRLO0 773 2.175 XDUB 15:41:05 00072748859TRLO0 1911 2.175 XDUB 15:41:05 00072748860TRLO0 2192 2.165 XDUB 15:55:52 00072749769TRLO0 6000 2.165 XDUB 15:55:52 00072749770TRLO0 359 2.165 XDUB 15:55:52 00072749771TRLO0 3792 2.155 XDUB 16:10:29 00072750738TRLO0 1250 2.155 XDUB 16:10:29 00072750739TRLO0 4300 2.155 XDUB 16:10:29 00072750740TRLO0 780 2.150 XDUB 16:13:14 00072750923TRLO0

London Stock Exchange