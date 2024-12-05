Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

5 December 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 December 2024 it purchased a total of 90,030 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 51,955 38,075 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.19 £1.802 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.145 £1.776 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.160521 £1.793641

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,693,581 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1250 2.155 XDUB 08:15:51 00072692406TRLO0 481 2.155 XDUB 08:15:51 00072692407TRLO0 1715 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693407TRLO0 4500 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693408TRLO0 2031 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693409TRLO0 1202 2.155 XDUB 09:26:28 00072694819TRLO0 2332 2.155 XDUB 09:29:33 00072694896TRLO0 2344 2.155 XDUB 09:33:08 00072695003TRLO0 777 2.155 XDUB 09:36:58 00072695073TRLO0 1493 2.155 XDUB 09:36:58 00072695074TRLO0 2429 2.155 XDUB 09:42:42 00072695235TRLO0 2308 2.155 XDUB 09:46:32 00072695396TRLO0 1566 2.155 XDUB 09:52:14 00072695584TRLO0 8496 2.155 XDUB 09:52:14 00072695585TRLO0 3740 2.155 XDUB 09:52:40 00072695613TRLO0 4740 2.155 XDUB 09:52:40 00072695614TRLO0 6841 2.190 XDUB 16:13:20 00072707460TRLO0 3710 2.190 XDUB 16:14:04 00072707489TRLO0

London Stock Exchange