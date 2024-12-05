Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 -0.4%  SPI 15’702 -0.2%  Dow 45’014 0.7%  DAX 20’232 1.1%  Euro 0.9304 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’919 0.8%  Gold 2’647 -0.1%  Bitcoin 90’054 3.1%  Dollar 0.8836 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Deshalb hält sich der Euro gegenüber dem Franken und dem Dollar stabil
Aurubis-Aktie: Dividendenerhöhung vorgeschlagen
Roche-Akite: Roche erweitert Autoimmun-Pipeline durch neues Lizenzabkommen - Zulassungsantrag für Columvi kommt voran
Orior-Aktie: Orior passt Prognose nach unten an und plant Restrukturierung
Allianz warnt: Chefposten zunehmend riskant - Klagen nehmen zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
2.06 EUR -5.08%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

                                                                                                                                                     5 December 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 December 2024 it purchased a total of 90,030 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

51,955

38,075

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.19

£1.802

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.145

£1.776

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.160521

£1.793641

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,693,581 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1250

2.155

XDUB

 08:15:51

00072692406TRLO0

481

2.155

XDUB

 08:15:51

00072692407TRLO0

1715

2.145

XDUB

 08:48:10

00072693407TRLO0

4500

2.145

XDUB

 08:48:10

00072693408TRLO0

2031

2.145

XDUB

 08:48:10

00072693409TRLO0

1202

2.155

XDUB

 09:26:28

00072694819TRLO0

2332

2.155

XDUB

 09:29:33

00072694896TRLO0

2344

2.155

XDUB

 09:33:08

00072695003TRLO0

777

2.155

XDUB

 09:36:58

00072695073TRLO0

1493

2.155

XDUB

 09:36:58

00072695074TRLO0

2429

2.155

XDUB

 09:42:42

00072695235TRLO0

2308

2.155

XDUB

 09:46:32

00072695396TRLO0

1566

2.155

XDUB

 09:52:14

00072695584TRLO0

8496

2.155

XDUB

 09:52:14

00072695585TRLO0

3740

2.155

XDUB

 09:52:40

00072695613TRLO0

4740

2.155

XDUB

 09:52:40

00072695614TRLO0

6841

2.190

XDUB

 16:13:20

00072707460TRLO0

3710

2.190

XDUB

 16:14:04

00072707489TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

800

177.60

XLON

 09:00:24

00072693728TRLO0

283

177.60

XLON

 09:00:24

00072693729TRLO0

2257

179.00

XLON

 09:19:57

00072694625TRLO0

1018

179.00

XLON

 09:19:57

00072694626TRLO0

1300

178.80

XLON

 09:36:58

00072695075TRLO0

2031

178.80

XLON

 09:36:58

00072695078TRLO0

3026

178.80

XLON

 09:52:14

00072695581TRLO0

2984

178.40

XLON

 09:52:40

00072695610TRLO0

160

178.40

XLON

 09:52:40

00072695611TRLO0

1419

178.40

XLON

 09:52:40

00072695612TRLO0

2178

179.40

XLON

 10:20:50

00072696499TRLO0

52

179.40

XLON

 10:20:57

00072696512TRLO0

720

179.40

XLON

 10:20:57

00072696513TRLO0

3191

179.20

XLON

 11:02:03

00072697472TRLO0

2737

180.20

XLON

 12:02:31

00072699213TRLO0

790

180.20

XLON

 12:02:31

00072699214TRLO0

3402

180.00

XLON

 12:08:50

00072699359TRLO0

2200

180.00

XLON

 12:08:50

00072699360TRLO0

423

180.20

XLON

 12:08:50

00072699361TRLO0

134

180.20

XLON

 12:08:50

00072699362TRLO0

377

180.20

XLON

 12:08:50

00072699363TRLO0

3356

180.20

XLON

 13:03:49

00072701062TRLO0

3237

179.80

XLON

 13:14:00

00072701270TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 363176
EQS News ID: 2044423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2044423&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Trane Technologies
NEU✅ Nasdaq Inc
NEU✅ Manhattan Associates Inc
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Eli Lilly and Company
❌ Intesa Sanpaolo
❌ Unicredit

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
04.12.24 What"s Next for Global Monetary Policy?
04.12.24 Marktüberblick: Hochtief nach Empfehlung gesucht
04.12.24 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
04.12.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch
04.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Historischer Handelstag
03.12.24 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG
03.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’276.57 19.14 B5ES6U
Short 12’517.47 13.85 7CSSMU
Short 12’985.94 8.85 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’783.61 04.12.2024 17:31:38
Long 11’284.81 19.30 SSXMMU
Long 11’048.72 13.85 SSRM3U
Long 10’562.53 8.85 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Swiss Life definiert ambitionierte Finanzziele bis 2027
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Bitcoin-Kurs überspringt erstmals 100'000-Dollar-Marke
Swiss Steel-Aktie wechselhaft: Kantonale Unterstützung für Swiss Steel bleibt begrenzt
UBS-Tochter steht in Paris wegen Druck auf Angestellte vor Gericht - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Vestas-Aktie verliert: Finanzchef geht
Solana und XRP: SEC prüft neue Krypto-ETFs
Kurssturz bei Barry Callebaut: Was plant der gefürchtete Finanzinvestor Artisan Partners?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
US-Börsen letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX setzt Rekordserie fort -- Asiens Börsen: Nur Tokio zum Handelsschluss im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}