Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
15.11.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
2.16 EUR 12.29%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

                                                                                                                                         15 November 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 November 2024 it purchased a total of 87,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

52,681

34,702

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.170

£1.810

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.140

£1.784

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€2.158496

£1.798286

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,459,352 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 

 

Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2652

2.155

XDUB

 08:24:37

00072404855TRLO0

2527

2.155

XDUB

 08:24:40

00072404862TRLO0

1635

2.155

XDUB

 08:24:40

00072404863TRLO0

5877

2.145

XDUB

 08:50:52

00072405869TRLO0

6714

2.140

XDUB

 08:50:52

00072405871TRLO0

1000

2.165

XDUB

 09:12:28

00072406974TRLO0

1000

2.165

XDUB

 09:14:29

00072407045TRLO0

1000

2.165

XDUB

 09:14:29

00072407046TRLO0

1000

2.165

XDUB

 09:14:29

00072407047TRLO0

894

2.165

XDUB

 09:15:16

00072407082TRLO0

1938

2.165

XDUB

 09:15:17

00072407083TRLO0

1597

2.165

XDUB

 09:15:23

00072407085TRLO0

1000

2.170

XDUB

 09:30:08

00072407794TRLO0

1000

2.170

XDUB

 09:31:08

00072407838TRLO0

5905

2.165

XDUB

 09:39:33

00072408129TRLO0

2900

2.165

XDUB

 09:39:33

00072408130TRLO0

1000

2.165

XDUB

 09:39:33

00072408131TRLO0

6432

2.160

XDUB

 09:42:05

00072408252TRLO0

523

2.170

XDUB

 10:02:32

00072408888TRLO0

3100

2.170

XDUB

 10:02:32

00072408889TRLO0

2987

2.170

XDUB

 10:02:32

00072408890TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2579

179.60

XLON

 08:24:03

00072404778TRLO0

264

179.60

XLON

 08:24:03

00072404779TRLO0

783

179.40

XLON

 08:24:37

00072404852TRLO0

1873

179.40

XLON

 08:24:37

00072404853TRLO0

56

179.40

XLON

 08:24:37

00072404854TRLO0

2752

178.40

XLON

 08:50:52

00072405870TRLO0

335

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407663TRLO0

1398

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407664TRLO0

279

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407665TRLO0

168

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407666TRLO0

733

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407667TRLO0

279

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407668TRLO0

632

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407669TRLO0

375

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407670TRLO0

699

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407671TRLO0

170

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407672TRLO0

640

180.20

XLON

 09:26:59

00072407673TRLO0

2883

179.80

XLON

 09:39:33

00072408128TRLO0

3179

179.20

XLON

 09:42:05

00072408251TRLO0

2143

179.00

XLON

 09:42:05

00072408253TRLO0

1290

180.00

XLON

 09:50:38

00072408553TRLO0

258

180.00

XLON

 09:50:38

00072408554TRLO0

2793

180.20

XLON

 10:02:32

00072408887TRLO0

1831

180.20

XLON

 10:02:32

00072408891TRLO0

872

180.20

XLON

 10:02:32

00072408892TRLO0

128

180.20

XLON

 10:02:32

00072408893TRLO0

871

180.20

XLON

 10:02:32

00072408895TRLO0

663

180.40

XLON

 10:35:23

00072410220TRLO0

279

181.00

XLON

 10:58:56

00072411113TRLO0

91

181.00

XLON

 10:58:56

00072411114TRLO0

745

181.00

XLON

 10:58:56

00072411115TRLO0

7

181.00

XLON

 13:40:26

00072415782TRLO0

7

181.00

XLON

 13:40:26

00072415783TRLO0

1237

181.00

XLON

 13:44:51

00072415908TRLO0

1410

181.00

XLON

 13:50:51

00072416145TRLO0

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 359246
EQS News ID: 2030593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030593&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

