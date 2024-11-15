|
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15 November 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 14 November 2024 it purchased a total of 87,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,459,352 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|359246
|EQS News ID:
|2030593
