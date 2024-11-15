Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 November 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 November 2024 it purchased a total of 87,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 52,681 34,702 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.170 £1.810 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.140 £1.784 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.158496 £1.798286

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,459,352 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2652 2.155 XDUB 08:24:37 00072404855TRLO0 2527 2.155 XDUB 08:24:40 00072404862TRLO0 1635 2.155 XDUB 08:24:40 00072404863TRLO0 5877 2.145 XDUB 08:50:52 00072405869TRLO0 6714 2.140 XDUB 08:50:52 00072405871TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:12:28 00072406974TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407045TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407046TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:14:29 00072407047TRLO0 894 2.165 XDUB 09:15:16 00072407082TRLO0 1938 2.165 XDUB 09:15:17 00072407083TRLO0 1597 2.165 XDUB 09:15:23 00072407085TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 09:30:08 00072407794TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 09:31:08 00072407838TRLO0 5905 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408129TRLO0 2900 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408130TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 09:39:33 00072408131TRLO0 6432 2.160 XDUB 09:42:05 00072408252TRLO0 523 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408888TRLO0 3100 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408889TRLO0 2987 2.170 XDUB 10:02:32 00072408890TRLO0

London Stock Exchange