Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11 October 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 October 2024 it purchased a total of 93,150 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 71,836 21,314 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0700 £1.7340 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0200 £1.6940 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.0338 £1.7057

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,326,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,444 2.0700 XDUB 08:11:15 00029296075TRDU1 1,723 2.0600 XDUB 08:18:15 00029296093TRDU1 1,831 2.0550 XDUB 08:50:08 00029296282TRDU1 2,009 2.0550 XDUB 08:50:08 00029296281TRDU1 4,050 2.0300 XDUB 09:30:50 00029296383TRDU1 947 2.0350 XDUB 09:30:50 00029296382TRDU1 916 2.0350 XDUB 09:30:50 00029296381TRDU1 1,991 2.0400 XDUB 10:23:21 00029296478TRDU1 292 2.0450 XDUB 10:34:50 00029296593TRDU1 3,970 2.0450 XDUB 10:34:50 00029296592TRDU1 804 2.0500 XDUB 11:18:06 00029296812TRDU1 1,113 2.0500 XDUB 11:18:06 00029296811TRDU1 1,760 2.0450 XDUB 11:22:46 00029296937TRDU1 1,849 2.0450 XDUB 11:22:46 00029296936TRDU1 210 2.0400 XDUB 11:58:50 00029297239TRDU1 88 2.0400 XDUB 11:58:50 00029297243TRDU1 450 2.0400 XDUB 11:58:50 00029297242TRDU1 1,500 2.0400 XDUB 11:58:50 00029297241TRDU1 1,412 2.0400 XDUB 11:58:50 00029297240TRDU1 919 2.0400 XDUB 12:45:03 00029297446TRDU1 1,050 2.0400 XDUB 12:45:03 00029297445TRDU1 1,924 2.0400 XDUB 13:03:26 00029297502TRDU1 1,250 2.0350 XDUB 13:21:15 00029297671TRDU1 1,302 2.0300 XDUB 13:30:04 00029297711TRDU1 601 2.0300 XDUB 13:30:04 00029297714TRDU1 1,500 2.0300 XDUB 13:30:04 00029297713TRDU1 1,746 2.0300 XDUB 13:30:04 00029297712TRDU1 1,617 2.0300 XDUB 13:45:44 00029297908TRDU1 286 2.0300 XDUB 13:45:44 00029297909TRDU1 616 2.0300 XDUB 14:20:43 00029298134TRDU1 1,187 2.0300 XDUB 14:20:43 00029298133TRDU1 1,733 2.0250 XDUB 14:28:39 00029298154TRDU1 1,096 2.0250 XDUB 14:34:07 00029298210TRDU1 637 2.0250 XDUB 14:34:07 00029298209TRDU1 353 2.0250 XDUB 14:34:07 00029298208TRDU1 1,717 2.0250 XDUB 14:34:07 00029298207TRDU1 1,015 2.0200 XDUB 14:44:14 00029298328TRDU1 4,120 2.0250 XDUB 15:11:20 00029298694TRDU1 694 2.0200 XDUB 15:12:53 00029298704TRDU1 1,938 2.0200 XDUB 15:13:25 00029298710TRDU1 2,032 2.0200 XDUB 15:13:25 00029298709TRDU1 633 2.0200 XDUB 15:13:25 00029298708TRDU1 705 2.0200 XDUB 15:13:25 00029298707TRDU1 691 2.0200 XDUB 15:29:34 00029299050TRDU1 688 2.0200 XDUB 15:34:04 00029299107TRDU1 3,569 2.0250 XDUB 15:38:36 00029299161TRDU1 1,745 2.0200 XDUB 15:49:34 00029299238TRDU1 1,250 2.0250 XDUB 16:14:40 00029299490TRDU1 1,250 2.0250 XDUB 16:14:40 00029299491TRDU1 307 2.0250 XDUB 16:16:49 00029299501TRDU1 1,250 2.0250 XDUB 16:16:49 00029299500TRDU1 806 2.0250 XDUB 16:20:09 00029299512TRDU1 1,250 2.0250 XDUB 16:20:09 00029299511TRDU1

London Stock Exchange