Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
07.10.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.93 EUR 0.84%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

07 October 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 04 October 2024 it purchased a total of 8,063 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

5,644

2,419

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9980

  

£1.6740

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9920

£1.6740

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9959

£1.6740

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,615,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,667

1.9980

XDUB

09:38:20

00029282584TRDU1

1,977

1.9920

XDUB

11:09:12

00029283108TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

300

1.6740

XLON

08:58:27

00029282523TRDU1

2,119

1.6740

XLON

08:58:27

00029282524TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351134
EQS News ID: 2002639

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2002639&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

