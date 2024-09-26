Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.09.2024 08:00:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.93 EUR 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 September 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 September 2024 it purchased a total of 97,359 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

22,359

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9160

  

£1.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8960

£1.5880

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9099

£1.5951

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,206,312 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

384

1.8960

XDUB

09:15:30

00029244903TRDU1

800

1.8960

XDUB

09:15:30

00029244904TRDU1

1,786

1.9000

XDUB

09:16:32

00029244908TRDU1

344

1.8980

XDUB

09:31:57

00029245183TRDU1

1,681

1.8980

XDUB

09:31:57

00029245182TRDU1

1,906

1.9020

XDUB

09:46:20

00029245241TRDU1

1,892

1.9060

XDUB

10:28:40

00029245479TRDU1

797

1.9040

XDUB

10:28:40

00029245480TRDU1

1,914

1.9160

XDUB

11:30:55

00029245742TRDU1

4,022

1.9160

XDUB

11:30:55

00029245743TRDU1

5,146

1.9140

XDUB

11:33:12

00029245750TRDU1

1,779

1.9100

XDUB

11:59:30

00029245931TRDU1

1,772

1.9140

XDUB

12:36:19

00029246218TRDU1

228

1.9140

XDUB

12:36:19

00029246217TRDU1

1,781

1.9140

XDUB

12:36:19

00029246216TRDU1

1,543

1.9140

XDUB

12:36:19

00029246215TRDU1

1,816

1.9140

XDUB

13:24:40

00029246632TRDU1

3,788

1.9140

XDUB

13:24:40

00029246631TRDU1

2,079

1.9080

XDUB

13:47:10

00029246789TRDU1

2,070

1.9080

XDUB

13:47:10

00029246788TRDU1

381

1.9060

XDUB

14:32:05

00029247929TRDU1

1,700

1.9060

XDUB

14:32:05

00029247928TRDU1

1,832

1.9060

XDUB

14:33:47

00029247983TRDU1

1,700

1.9040

XDUB

14:35:41

00029248018TRDU1

285

1.9040

XDUB

14:35:41

00029248020TRDU1

1,700

1.9140

XDUB

14:46:14

00029248185TRDU1

229

1.9140

XDUB

14:46:15

00029248186TRDU1

1,773

1.9120

XDUB

14:47:21

00029248201TRDU1

3,524

1.9120

XDUB

14:47:21

00029248200TRDU1

2,082

1.9140

XDUB

15:04:38

00029248436TRDU1

2,009

1.9140

XDUB

15:04:38

00029248435TRDU1

1,895

1.9140

XDUB

15:14:13

00029248639TRDU1

2,069

1.9080

XDUB

15:20:05

00029248754TRDU1

1,690

1.9100

XDUB

15:43:54

00029249157TRDU1

1,885

1.9100

XDUB

15:43:54

00029249156TRDU1

146

1.9100

XDUB

15:43:54

00029249155TRDU1

1,866

1.9100

XDUB

15:45:12

00029249202TRDU1

1,719

1.9080

XDUB

15:53:52

00029249263TRDU1

247

1.9080

XDUB

15:53:57

00029249264TRDU1

1,988

1.9080

XDUB

15:57:10

00029249290TRDU1

186

1.9060

XDUB

16:18:35

00029249789TRDU1

1,817

1.9060

XDUB

16:18:51

00029249792TRDU1

315

1.9080

XDUB

16:23:43

00029249867TRDU1

1,250

1.9080

XDUB

16:23:43

00029249868TRDU1

1,284

1.9080

XDUB

16:26:25

00029249908TRDU1

194

1.9080

XDUB

16:26:25

00029249907TRDU1

2

1.9080

XDUB

16:26:25

00029249906TRDU1

454

1.9080

XDUB

16:26:51

00029249917TRDU1

1,250

1.9080

XDUB

16:26:51

00029249916TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,120

1.5880

XLON

09:46:47

00029245242TRDU1

711

1.5920

XLON

10:28:40

00029245478TRDU1

1,444

1.5920

XLON

10:28:40

00029245477TRDU1

1,632

1.6000

XLON

11:33:12

00029245749TRDU1

419

1.6000

XLON

11:33:12

00029245748TRDU1

434

1.6000

XLON

13:24:32

00029246630TRDU1

1,490

1.5980

XLON

13:25:31

00029246650TRDU1

1,115

1.5980

XLON

13:25:31

00029246649TRDU1

1,864

1.5980

XLON

13:25:31

00029246648TRDU1

86

1.5980

XLON

13:25:31

00029246647TRDU1

4,285

1.5920

XLON

14:20:53

00029247492TRDU1

4,029

1.5980

XLON

15:14:14

00029248640TRDU1

2,730

1.5940

XLON

15:46:34

00029249211TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 349122
EQS News ID: 1995815

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

