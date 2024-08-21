Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.93 EUR 0.84%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9000  

£1.6180

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8780

£1.6040

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8899

£1.6095

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,746,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,885

1.9000

XDUB

08:39:51

00029153331TRDU1

2,000

1.8980

XDUB

09:15:00

00029153387TRDU1

657

1.8980

XDUB

09:15:00

00029153388TRDU1

1,646

1.8980

XDUB

09:15:00

00029153389TRDU1

379

1.8980

XDUB

09:15:00

00029153390TRDU1

2,418

1.8960

XDUB

09:30:00

00029153414TRDU1

68

1.8960

XDUB

09:30:00

00029153415TRDU1

2,299

1.8880

XDUB

10:17:18

00029153582TRDU1

2,000

1.8980

XDUB

10:48:47

00029153685TRDU1

458

1.8980

XDUB

10:48:47

00029153686TRDU1

2,484

1.8960

XDUB

10:54:59

00029153715TRDU1

1,920

1.8960

XDUB

10:54:59

00029153716TRDU1

480

1.8960

XDUB

10:54:59

00029153717TRDU1

2,567

1.8940

XDUB

11:34:30

00029153935TRDU1

2,499

1.8920

XDUB

11:34:30

00029153936TRDU1

2,373

1.8880

XDUB

12:09:38

00029154041TRDU1

1,900

1.8880

XDUB

13:03:17

00029154172TRDU1

748

1.8880

XDUB

13:03:17

00029154173TRDU1

2,772

1.8840

XDUB

13:12:32

00029154192TRDU1

471

1.8840

XDUB

13:12:32

00029154193TRDU1

1,360

1.8840

XDUB

13:12:32

00029154194TRDU1

1,221

1.8880

XDUB

13:26:11

00029154217TRDU1

1,319

1.8880

XDUB

13:26:11

00029154218TRDU1

2,490

1.8880

XDUB

13:44:07

00029154249TRDU1

2,281

1.8920

XDUB

13:58:02

00029154312TRDU1

1,435

1.8880

XDUB

14:34:25

00029154691TRDU1

1,965

1.8880

XDUB

14:34:25

00029154692TRDU1

1,250

1.8880

XDUB

14:34:25

00029154693TRDU1

238

1.8880

XDUB

14:34:25

00029154694TRDU1

2,239

1.8900

XDUB

14:45:14

00029154797TRDU1

1,770

1.8920

XDUB

15:01:23

00029154850TRDU1

725

1.8920

XDUB

15:01:23

00029154851TRDU1

370

1.8920

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154934TRDU1

1,359

1.8920

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154935TRDU1

2,010

1.8920

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154936TRDU1

1,011

1.8920

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154937TRDU1

2,310

1.8900

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154938TRDU1

2,403

1.8900

XDUB

15:19:45

00029154939TRDU1

1,184

1.8800

XDUB

15:43:33

00029155192TRDU1

1,185

1.8820

XDUB

15:50:44

00029155210TRDU1

1,456

1.8820

XDUB

15:50:45

00029155211TRDU1

2,651

1.8800

XDUB

16:08:25

00029155347TRDU1

2,548

1.8780

XDUB

16:08:46

00029155348TRDU1

3,196

1.8780

XDUB

16:24:21

00029155434TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

290

1.6180

XLON

09:25:33

00029153401TRDU1

98

1.6180

XLON

09:25:33

00029153400TRDU1

2,412

1.6160

XLON

09:28:23

00029153412TRDU1

2,541

1.6120

XLON

10:39:00

00029153642TRDU1

1,457

1.6100

XLON

10:54:59

00029153719TRDU1

745

1.6100

XLON

10:54:59

00029153718TRDU1

2,129

1.6080

XLON

13:01:47

00029154168TRDU1

2,284

1.6120

XLON

13:54:22

00029154278TRDU1

2,269

1.6100

XLON

14:35:20

00029154698TRDU1

2,532

1.6120

XLON

14:58:52

00029154828TRDU1

2,382

1.6080

XLON

15:39:33

00029155162TRDU1

2,392

1.6040

XLON

16:08:25

00029155346TRDU1

3,469

1.6040

XLON

16:24:06

00029155432TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341770
EQS News ID: 1971813

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

