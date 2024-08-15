Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.08.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.93 EUR 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8380  

£1.5780

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8260

£1.5660

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8322

£1.5726

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,254,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,316

1.8380

XDUB

08:50:50

00029145019TRDU1

2,260

1.8380

XDUB

08:50:50

00029145018TRDU1

2,345

1.8380

XDUB

08:50:50

00029145017TRDU1

302

1.8320

XDUB

09:07:40

00029145134TRDU1

1,962

1.8320

XDUB

09:07:40

00029145135TRDU1

69

1.8360

XDUB

09:30:53

00029145220TRDU1

2,211

1.8360

XDUB

09:30:53

00029145219TRDU1

659

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145254TRDU1

1,519

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145253TRDU1

138

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145252TRDU1

1,657

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145251TRDU1

1,657

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145250TRDU1

435

1.8340

XDUB

09:39:38

00029145255TRDU1

336

1.8360

XDUB

10:05:20

00029145286TRDU1

2,150

1.8360

XDUB

10:05:20

00029145285TRDU1

4,836

1.8340

XDUB

10:05:35

00029145288TRDU1

2,144

1.8340

XDUB

10:05:35

00029145287TRDU1

559

1.8360

XDUB

10:44:57

00029145416TRDU1

1,169

1.8360

XDUB

10:44:57

00029145415TRDU1

676

1.8360

XDUB

10:44:57

00029145414TRDU1

2,412

1.8340

XDUB

10:52:23

00029145459TRDU1

2,150

1.8340

XDUB

10:52:23

00029145458TRDU1

2,186

1.8340

XDUB

10:52:23

00029145457TRDU1

4,721

1.8340

XDUB

11:23:08

00029145529TRDU1

2,382

1.8340

XDUB

11:23:08

00029145528TRDU1

2,229

1.8300

XDUB

11:32:22

00029145561TRDU1

4,479

1.8300

XDUB

11:58:12

00029145613TRDU1

2,362

1.8300

XDUB

12:25:14

00029145654TRDU1

5,179

1.8260

XDUB

12:29:03

00029145657TRDU1

1,500

1.8300

XDUB

12:58:40

00029145727TRDU1

596

1.8300

XDUB

12:58:40

00029145726TRDU1

2,276

1.8320

XDUB

13:09:04

00029145754TRDU1

4,420

1.8300

XDUB

13:14:14

00029145763TRDU1

2,176

1.8300

XDUB

13:14:14

00029145762TRDU1

2,124

1.8300

XDUB

13:41:26

00029145860TRDU1

1,624

1.8280

XDUB

13:44:50

00029145866TRDU1

2,522

1.8280

XDUB

13:44:50

00029145865TRDU1

90

1.8320

XDUB

14:03:42

00029145917TRDU1

837

1.8320

XDUB

14:03:42

00029145916TRDU1

1,252

1.8320

XDUB

14:03:42

00029145915TRDU1

2,343

1.8320

XDUB

14:11:14

00029145932TRDU1

6,354

1.8300

XDUB

14:14:31

00029145941TRDU1

1,461

1.8280

XDUB

14:40:03

00029146204TRDU1

392

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146332TRDU1

392

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146331TRDU1

2,500

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146330TRDU1

2,892

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146329TRDU1

392

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146333TRDU1

2,892

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146336TRDU1

82

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146335TRDU1

2,108

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146334TRDU1

2,144

1.8320

XDUB

15:01:10

00029146337TRDU1

4,809

1.8380

XDUB

15:04:52

00029146366TRDU1

2,547

1.8380

XDUB

15:04:52

00029146364TRDU1

2,417

1.8300

XDUB

15:14:48

00029146377TRDU1

2,301

1.8300

XDUB

15:14:48

00029146376TRDU1

1,604

1.8280

XDUB

15:20:19

00029146389TRDU1

2,196

1.8340

XDUB

15:30:30

00029146424TRDU1

1,484

1.8300

XDUB

15:34:56

00029146462TRDU1

2,238

1.8300

XDUB

15:34:56

00029146461TRDU1

2,289

1.8300

XDUB

15:34:56

00029146460TRDU1

739

1.8300

XDUB

15:34:56

00029146459TRDU1

2,114

1.8320

XDUB

15:52:58

00029146515TRDU1

2,049

1.8320

XDUB

15:52:58

00029146514TRDU1

638

1.8320

XDUB

15:53:00

00029146522TRDU1

339

1.8320

XDUB

15:53:00

00029146521TRDU1

2,049

1.8320

XDUB

15:53:00

00029146520TRDU1

2,049

1.8320

XDUB

15:53:00

00029146519TRDU1

702

1.8340

XDUB

16:07:29

00029146553TRDU1

1,773

1.8340

XDUB

16:07:29

00029146552TRDU1

236

1.8340

XDUB

16:11:59

00029146567TRDU1

2,272

1.8340

XDUB

16:11:59

00029146566TRDU1

2,123

1.8320

XDUB

16:12:43

00029146569TRDU1

4,381

1.8320

XDUB

16:12:43

00029146568TRDU1

2,464

1.8300

XDUB

16:20:55

00029146606TRDU1

2,136

1.8300

XDUB

16:22:31

00029146613TRDU1

1,182

1.8300

XDUB

16:22:31

00029146612TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,179

1.5720

XLON

08:50:56

00029145020TRDU1

2,257

1.5740

XLON

09:34:49

00029145222TRDU1

1,350

1.5780

XLON

10:23:37

00029145322TRDU1

741

1.5780

XLON

10:23:37

00029145321TRDU1

2,065

1.5780

XLON

10:28:32

00029145329TRDU1

250

1.5780

XLON

10:28:32

00029145328TRDU1

2,073

1.5740

XLON

10:52:19

00029145456TRDU1

2,039

1.5720

XLON

10:52:31

00029145460TRDU1

2,191

1.5720

XLON

11:56:21

00029145611TRDU1

2,261

1.5700

XLON

12:29:36

00029145659TRDU1

2,223

1.5720

XLON

13:09:06

00029145757TRDU1

2,091

1.5720

XLON

13:30:19

00029145834TRDU1

316

1.5720

XLON

13:52:08

00029145884TRDU1

1,817

1.5720

XLON

13:52:08

00029145883TRDU1

1,974

1.5720

XLON

14:13:49

00029145940TRDU1

424

1.5660

XLON

14:18:06

00029145950TRDU1

4,594

1.5700

XLON

14:55:48

00029146258TRDU1

2,094

1.5760

XLON

15:04:52

00029146365TRDU1

178

1.5760

XLON

15:04:52

00029146363TRDU1

2,150

1.5760

XLON

15:04:52

00029146362TRDU1

4,024

1.5720

XLON

15:05:26

00029146368TRDU1

2,224

1.5700

XLON

15:53:00

00029146518TRDU1

2,199

1.5700

XLON

15:53:00

00029146517TRDU1

2,229

1.5720

XLON

15:53:00

00029146516TRDU1

4,057

1.5720

XLON

16:20:44

00029146605TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 340659
EQS News ID: 1968375

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968375&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit