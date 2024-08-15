|
15.08.2024 08:00:10
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15 August 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 14 August 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 638,254,260 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
London Stock Exchange
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|340659
|EQS News ID:
|1968375
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
09.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
09.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|14.08.24
|Schroders: Income ist plötzlich wieder "in"
|13.08.24
|Schroders: Unterscheidung von Lärm und Trends bei nachhaltigen Anlagen
|07.08.24
|Schroders: Der Dominoeffekt der schwachen US-Beschäftigungszahlen: Ein Markt-Update
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich in Grün -- DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag freundlich erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte Gewinne verbuchen. Die asiatischen Märkte legen am Donnerstag zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}