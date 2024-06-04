Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
04.06.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

04 June 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3rd of June 2024 it purchased a total of 97,515 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

32,515

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7300

£1.4700

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6940

£1.4520

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7201

£1.4654

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,385,802 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

                        2

1.6940

XDUB

08:26:14

00028967239TRDU1

                  1,860

1.7280

XDUB

08:33:07

00028967329TRDU1

                     131

1.7280

XDUB

08:33:07

00028967330TRDU1

                  1,952

1.7240

XDUB

08:33:18

00028967367TRDU1

                  1,956

1.7260

XDUB

08:33:18

00028967364TRDU1

                  1,902

1.7300

XDUB

09:20:02

00028968035TRDU1

                  4,160

1.7280

XDUB

09:20:17

00028968037TRDU1

                  3,763

1.7280

XDUB

10:01:35

00028968319TRDU1

                      28

1.7220

XDUB

10:14:10

00028968408TRDU1

                  1,786

1.7240

XDUB

10:20:57

00028968454TRDU1

                     391

1.7240

XDUB

10:20:57

00028968455TRDU1

                     778

1.7160

XDUB

10:44:28

00028968591TRDU1

                  1,931

1.7160

XDUB

10:47:53

00028968600TRDU1

                  1,866

1.7200

XDUB

11:12:18

00028968757TRDU1

                  1,000

1.7160

XDUB

12:01:59

00028969014TRDU1

                  2,909

1.7160

XDUB

12:01:59

00028969015TRDU1

                  3,889

1.7220

XDUB

12:49:22

00028969316TRDU1

                     718

1.7160

XDUB

13:19:56

00028969472TRDU1

                  1,306

1.7160

XDUB

13:20:49

00028969473TRDU1

                  1,134

1.7160

XDUB

13:20:49

00028969474TRDU1

                     558

1.7160

XDUB

13:20:49

00028969475TRDU1

                     323

1.7200

XDUB

13:59:33

00028969905TRDU1

                  1,059

1.7200

XDUB

13:59:33

00028969907TRDU1

                  1,010

1.7200

XDUB

13:59:33

00028969909TRDU1

                  1,059

1.7200

XDUB

13:59:33

00028969911TRDU1

                     240

1.7200

XDUB

13:59:33

00028969912TRDU1

                  2,049

1.7160

XDUB

14:03:10

00028969931TRDU1

                  1,209

1.7180

XDUB

14:47:12

00028970294TRDU1

                  4,743

1.7180

XDUB

14:47:12

00028970295TRDU1

                  1,980

1.7180

XDUB

14:47:12

00028970296TRDU1

                  1,915

1.7220

XDUB

15:06:05

00028970531TRDU1

                  1,889

1.7180

XDUB

15:08:57

00028970558TRDU1

                     502

1.7200

XDUB

15:22:05

00028970732TRDU1

                     954

1.7200

XDUB

15:22:05

00028970733TRDU1

                     534

1.7200

XDUB

15:25:42

00028970779TRDU1

                  1,393

1.7200

XDUB

15:34:11

00028970877TRDU1

                  1,169

1.7140

XDUB

15:54:14

00028971185TRDU1

                  1,153

1.7140

XDUB

15:54:14

00028971186TRDU1

                     614

1.7140

XDUB

15:57:20

00028971247TRDU1

                  1,823

1.7140

XDUB

15:57:20

00028971248TRDU1

                  2,024

1.7120

XDUB

16:04:47

00028971363TRDU1

                  1,243

1.7140

XDUB

16:23:52

00028971603TRDU1

                     857

1.7140

XDUB

16:23:52

00028971604TRDU1

                  1,238

1.7140

XDUB

16:23:52

00028971605TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

                      25

1.4680

XLON

08:33:18

00028967365TRDU1

                  4,247

1.4680

XLON

08:33:18

00028967366TRDU1

                  1,036

1.4700

XLON

09:30:17

00028968056TRDU1

                  1,251

1.4700

XLON

09:30:17

00028968057TRDU1

                  4,269

1.4700

XLON

10:29:21

00028968526TRDU1

                     404

1.4620

XLON

11:14:39

00028968771TRDU1

                     123

1.4620

XLON

11:14:39

00028968772TRDU1

                      54

1.4620

XLON

11:14:39

00028968773TRDU1

                     448

1.4620

XLON

11:14:39

00028968774TRDU1

                  1,300

1.4640

XLON

12:55:50

00028969348TRDU1

                      31

1.4640

XLON

13:12:38

00028969449TRDU1

                  1,728

1.4640

XLON

13:19:55

00028969469TRDU1

                      54

1.4640

XLON

13:19:55

00028969470TRDU1

                     667

1.4640

XLON

13:19:55

00028969471TRDU1

                     150

1.4660

XLON

13:55:40

00028969737TRDU1

                      54

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969901TRDU1

                  2,040

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969902TRDU1

                     495

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969903TRDU1

                     111

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969904TRDU1

                        3

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969906TRDU1

                      51

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969908TRDU1

                  1,446

1.4660

XLON

13:59:33

00028969910TRDU1

                     718

1.4620

XLON

14:10:36

00028969944TRDU1

                  2,119

1.4660

XLON

15:06:05

00028970530TRDU1

                     773

1.4640

XLON

15:06:07

00028970532TRDU1

                  1,200

1.4640

XLON

15:06:07

00028970533TRDU1

                     852

1.4640

XLON

15:06:08

00028970536TRDU1

                  1,447

1.4640

XLON

15:06:09

00028970537TRDU1

                      53

1.4640

XLON

15:06:09

00028970538TRDU1

                  1,255

1.4640

XLON

15:06:09

00028970539TRDU1

                     802

1.4640

XLON

15:06:09

00028970540TRDU1

                     772

1.4620

XLON

15:34:14

00028970880TRDU1

                  1,300

1.4620

XLON

15:34:14

00028970881TRDU1

                     249

1.4520

XLON

16:28:27

00028971674TRDU1

                     199

1.4520

XLON

16:28:48

00028971675TRDU1

                     789

1.4520

XLON

16:29:29

00028971676TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 325546
EQS News ID: 1917017

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

