Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’038 0.8%  SPI 16’038 0.7%  Dow 40’004 0.3%  DAX 18’704 -0.2%  Euro 0.9892 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’064 -0.2%  Gold 2’446 1.3%  Bitcoin 60’923 1.1%  Dollar 0.9090 0.0%  Öl 84.4 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Chubb4432874Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lindt1057075Novo Nordisk129508879Sandoz124359842Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Russisches Gericht ordnet Beschlagnahmung von Vermögenswerten der Deutschen Bank an
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Studie: Darum sollten Smartphones keinen Platz bei der Arbeit haben
Wahrheit oder Mythos: Börsenweisheiten unter der Lupe
Amazon-Aktie: Siebter bemannter Start von Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin-Konzern
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.05.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Cairn Homes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cairn Homes
1.63 EUR 1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

20 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7420

£1.4880

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7000

£1.4560

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7238

£1.4767

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,323,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       4,294

1.7000

XDUB

09:12:00

00028902868TRDU1

       4,294

1.7000

XDUB

09:12:00

00028902867TRDU1

       1,601

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903320TRDU1

       2,212

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903319TRDU1

       2,837

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903318TRDU1

       2,250

1.7080

XDUB

10:23:07

00028903317TRDU1

       2,536

1.7100

XDUB

11:16:01

00028903804TRDU1

         293

1.7200

XDUB

11:46:19

00028903971TRDU1

       2,484

1.7200

XDUB

11:48:20

00028903986TRDU1

       5,135

1.7160

XDUB

11:56:37

00028904032TRDU1

       2,295

1.7340

XDUB

13:22:45

00028904590TRDU1

         122

1.7340

XDUB

13:22:45

00028904589TRDU1

         668

1.7340

XDUB

13:23:28

00028904594TRDU1

       3,697

1.7340

XDUB

13:23:28

00028904593TRDU1

         265

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905061TRDU1

         168

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905060TRDU1

       3,200

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905059TRDU1

         845

1.7340

XDUB

14:08:47

00028905058TRDU1

         365

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905325TRDU1

       1,060

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905324TRDU1

         669

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905323TRDU1

         391

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905322TRDU1

         669

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905321TRDU1

         365

1.7340

XDUB

14:37:41

00028905320TRDU1

       2,875

1.7360

XDUB

14:45:21

00028905419TRDU1

         949

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906139TRDU1

       1,600

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906140TRDU1

           34

1.7400

XDUB

15:12:54

00028906141TRDU1

       4,568

1.7400

XDUB

15:19:37

00028906297TRDU1

       4,421

1.7420

XDUB

15:46:22

00028906873TRDU1

       2,317

1.7320

XDUB

15:57:37

00028907085TRDU1

       1,014

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907153TRDU1

           54

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907152TRDU1

       1,380

1.7300

XDUB

16:02:33

00028907151TRDU1

       3,073

1.7280

XDUB

16:20:39

00028907525TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         127

1.4620

XLON

09:11:54

00028902866TRDU1

       2,953

1.4620

XLON

09:11:54

00028902865TRDU1

       3,743

1.4560

XLON

09:12:00

00028902869TRDU1

         310

1.4640

XLON

11:16:06

00028903805TRDU1

       1,732

1.4640

XLON

11:16:20

00028903807TRDU1

       1,100

1.4640

XLON

11:16:20

00028903806TRDU1

           54

1.4660

XLON

11:56:37

00028904031TRDU1

         850

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904166TRDU1

           85

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904163TRDU1

       2,342

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904162TRDU1

       2,866

1.4760

XLON

12:26:43

00028904161TRDU1

         258

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904592TRDU1

         100

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904598TRDU1

         110

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904597TRDU1

           10

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904596TRDU1

         111

1.4800

XLON

13:23:28

00028904595TRDU1

           54

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905217TRDU1

           54

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905219TRDU1

         947

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905218TRDU1

       1,114

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905221TRDU1

       1,135

1.4860

XLON

14:32:42

00028905220TRDU1

         276

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906302TRDU1

         511

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906301TRDU1

       2,400

1.4880

XLON

15:19:51

00028906300TRDU1

           76

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906875TRDU1

       2,700

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906874TRDU1

         822

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906879TRDU1

       2,000

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906878TRDU1

         140

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906877TRDU1

         425

1.4880

XLON

15:46:29

00028906876TRDU1

       5,595

1.4820

XLON

16:23:35

00028907585TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 322386
EQS News ID: 1906319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906319&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

06:48 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
17.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’546.24 18.50 NRSSMU
Short 12’764.62 13.82 YXSSMU
Short 13’272.71 8.71 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.99 17.05.2024 17:30:02
Long 11’520.00 19.70
Long 11’300.00 13.99
Long 10’820.00 8.85
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Parallelen zu Enron: Tech-Experte Dustin Moskovitz wirft Tesla Betrug vor
Milliardär und Investor Kevin O'Leary: Diese Anlagen bilden den "Kern" seines US-Portfolios
Vermögensverwalter teilt KI-Euphorie nicht: Aktien von NVIDIA und Co. völlig überbewertet
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Chubb-Aktie zieht weiter an - Was es mit Buffetts neuem Investment auf sich hat
Der Vormittag am Kryptomarkt: Das tut sich bei Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten