01.05.2024 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.60 EUR 1.01%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 30th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6000

£1.3840

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5800

£1.3520

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5941

£1.3668

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,452,329 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        3,731

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852435TRDU1

          348

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852434TRDU1

        1,700

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852433TRDU1

          794

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852432TRDU1

        2,842

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852436TRDU1

        1,149

1.5960

XDUB

09:31:14

00028852437TRDU1

        2,538

1.5940

XDUB

10:00:30

00028852631TRDU1

        2,808

1.6000

XDUB

14:25:56

00028854472TRDU1

        2,363

1.6000

XDUB

14:25:56

00028854471TRDU1

        1,106

1.5980

XDUB

14:56:27

00028854744TRDU1

        3,603

1.5980

XDUB

14:56:27

00028854743TRDU1

        2,613

1.5980

XDUB

15:21:28

00028855088TRDU1

        2,310

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855147TRDU1

        1,309

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855146TRDU1

          429

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855145TRDU1

        1,000

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855144TRDU1

        2,285

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855143TRDU1

        2,007

1.5980

XDUB

15:25:19

00028855142TRDU1

        2,488

1.5940

XDUB

15:35:52

00028855296TRDU1

        2,324

1.5960

XDUB

15:55:36

00028855506TRDU1

        2,395

1.5960

XDUB

15:55:36

00028855505TRDU1

        2,285

1.5960

XDUB

15:55:36

00028855504TRDU1

        4,915

1.5960

XDUB

15:55:36

00028855503TRDU1

        2,661

1.5840

XDUB

16:09:29

00028855821TRDU1

        2,750

1.5840

XDUB

16:09:29

00028855820TRDU1

        2,624

1.5800

XDUB

16:14:39

00028855863TRDU1

        1,356

1.5880

XDUB

16:23:15

00028856031TRDU1

        1,237

1.5880

XDUB

16:23:15

00028856030TRDU1

        1,712

1.5880

XDUB

16:25:17

00028856122TRDU1

          471

1.5880

XDUB

16:26:32

00028856134TRDU1

        2,847

1.5880

XDUB

16:26:32

00028856133TRDU1

 

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         225

1.3580

XLON

09:37:09

00028852484TRDU1

          59

1.3600

XLON

10:00:08

00028852626TRDU1

          59

1.3660

XLON

10:29:19

00028852728TRDU1

      2,824

1.3660

XLON

10:29:28

00028852734TRDU1

      2,781

1.3660

XLON

10:29:28

00028852733TRDU1

         741

1.3660

XLON

10:29:28

00028852732TRDU1

      1,314

1.3660

XLON

10:29:28

00028852731TRDU1

      1,200

1.3660

XLON

10:29:28

00028852730TRDU1

      4,302

1.3840

XLON

12:04:44

00028853532TRDU1

      1,600

1.3840

XLON

12:04:44

00028853531TRDU1

      2,857

1.3700

XLON

13:31:22

00028853922TRDU1

      2,844

1.3680

XLON

14:25:56

00028854470TRDU1

      2,786

1.3680

XLON

14:25:56

00028854469TRDU1

      2,778

1.3640

XLON

14:56:27

00028854742TRDU1

      1,203

1.3620

XLON

15:35:52

00028855297TRDU1

      1,712

1.3620

XLON

15:35:52

00028855295TRDU1

         315

1.3520

XLON

16:23:32

00028856038TRDU1

      5,400

1.3520

XLON

16:23:32

00028856037TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 318922
EQS News ID: 1893475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893475&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

