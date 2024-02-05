Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.41 EUR -2.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

5 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 February 2024 it purchased a total of 160,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

60,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.416

£1.206

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.406

£1.200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.40989

£1.202889

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,818,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:21:40

00068728118TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:21:41

00068728119TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:21:41

00068728120TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:23:05

00068728126TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:23:05

00068728127TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 09:23:13

00068728128TRLO0

5788

1.406

XDUB

 09:27:04

00068728221TRLO0

2959

1.408

XDUB

 11:53:29

00068731374TRLO0

2532

1.408

XDUB

 12:05:28

00068731496TRLO0

2189

1.410

XDUB

 12:32:10

00068731978TRLO0

4133

1.416

XDUB

 13:30:02

00068733251TRLO0

699

1.416

XDUB

 13:30:02

00068733252TRLO0

4304

1.416

XDUB

 13:30:02

00068733253TRLO0

1195

1.416

XDUB

 13:30:02

00068733254TRLO0

1643

1.408

XDUB

 13:57:17

00068734981TRLO0

3854

1.408

XDUB

 13:57:17

00068734982TRLO0

4790

1.408

XDUB

 13:57:17

00068734983TRLO0

5119

1.412

XDUB

 13:57:17

00068734984TRLO0

4855

1.410

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736441TRLO0

635

1.408

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736442TRLO0

538

1.408

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736443TRLO0

717

1.408

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736444TRLO0

2140

1.408

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736445TRLO0

2000

1.410

XDUB

 14:38:21

00068736446TRLO0

6690

1.410

XDUB

 14:50:21

00068736901TRLO0

3878

1.410

XDUB

 15:02:03

00068737340TRLO0

4967

1.408

XDUB

 15:02:11

00068737354TRLO0

16

1.410

XDUB

 15:43:34

00068738871TRLO0

5172

1.410

XDUB

 15:47:17

00068738988TRLO0

331

1.410

XDUB

 15:54:17

00068739170TRLO0

5033

1.410

XDUB

 15:58:41

00068739365TRLO0

5439

1.410

XDUB

 15:58:41

00068739366TRLO0

5250

1.408

XDUB

 16:12:16

00068739980TRLO0

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4735

120.00

XLON

 08:15:05

00068726249TRLO0

1500

120.00

XLON

 08:15:05

00068726248TRLO0

5380

120.60

XLON

 13:30:02

00068733250TRLO0

1500

120.60

XLON

 13:30:02

00068733249TRLO0

2242

120.00

XLON

 13:57:17

00068734980TRLO0

4233

120.00

XLON

 13:57:17

00068734979TRLO0

4

120.00

XLON

 13:57:17

00068734985TRLO0

5933

120.20

XLON

 15:02:11

00068737353TRLO0

909

120.20

XLON

 15:02:11

00068737352TRLO0

349

120.00

XLON

 15:03:10

00068737401TRLO0

5656

120.00

XLON

 15:03:10

00068737400TRLO0

777

120.00

XLON

 15:03:10

00068737399TRLO0

346

120.60

XLON

 16:12:12

00068739972TRLO0

2953

120.60

XLON

 16:12:12

00068739974TRLO0

9769

120.60

XLON

 16:12:12

00068739973TRLO0

5510

120.40

XLON

 16:12:12

00068739976TRLO0

765

120.40

XLON

 16:12:12

00068739975TRLO0

5664

120.20

XLON

 16:13:37

00068740083TRLO0

1775

120.20

XLON

 16:13:37

00068740082TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 301515
EQS News ID: 1829689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten