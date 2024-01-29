Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.466 £1.250 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.450 £1.238 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.461265 £1.246161

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,675,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 731 1.452 XDUB 08:23:17 00068634904TRLO0 2042 1.452 XDUB 08:23:17 00068634905TRLO0 4970 1.458 XDUB 08:54:00 00068635717TRLO0 4731 1.452 XDUB 08:54:00 00068635718TRLO0 79 1.450 XDUB 08:54:00 00068635719TRLO0 132 1.458 XDUB 09:06:27 00068636032TRLO0 1757 1.458 XDUB 09:06:28 00068636033TRLO0 1757 1.458 XDUB 09:06:28 00068636034TRLO0 1661 1.458 XDUB 09:06:28 00068636035TRLO0 3514 1.462 XDUB 10:03:45 00068639111TRLO0 3514 1.462 XDUB 10:03:59 00068639115TRLO0 5292 1.462 XDUB 10:51:21 00068640326TRLO0 2769 1.466 XDUB 11:23:30 00068641582TRLO0 3344 1.466 XDUB 11:23:30 00068641583TRLO0 4949 1.458 XDUB 13:28:04 00068645894TRLO0 257 1.458 XDUB 13:36:52 00068646111TRLO0 129 1.458 XDUB 13:38:52 00068646145TRLO0 1757 1.464 XDUB 14:03:38 00068646952TRLO0 1757 1.464 XDUB 14:03:38 00068646953TRLO0 1757 1.464 XDUB 14:08:03 00068647084TRLO0 1757 1.464 XDUB 14:08:04 00068647088TRLO0 1757 1.464 XDUB 14:08:32 00068647094TRLO0 4591 1.464 XDUB 14:27:13 00068647613TRLO0 2000 1.464 XDUB 14:47:50 00068648364TRLO0 3514 1.464 XDUB 14:47:50 00068648365TRLO0 5221 1.462 XDUB 15:29:23 00068650113TRLO0 3210 1.462 XDUB 15:29:23 00068650114TRLO0 2333 1.462 XDUB 15:42:43 00068650956TRLO0 5157 1.464 XDUB 15:54:39 00068651783TRLO0 2204 1.464 XDUB 16:06:10 00068652442TRLO0 1357 1.464 XDUB 16:06:10 00068652443TRLO0

London Stock Exchange