Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'199 0.0%  SPI 14'604 0.1%  Dow 38'049 0.6%  DAX 16'907 0.1%  Euro 0.9397 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'582 0.4%  Gold 2'021 0.0%  Bitcoin 34'709 0.3%  Dollar 0.8680 0.1%  Öl 82.0 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Givaudan1064593Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Euro stabil über 1,08 US-Dollar - auch EUR/CHF kaum verändert - Was den Devisenmarkt heute bewegen könnte
StarragTornos-Aktie: StarragTornos verbucht 2023 mehr Umsatz und erwartet höheren EBIT
Lonza-Aktie: Lonza weist wegen Werksschliessungen deutlich tieferen Gewinn aus - Wechsel des VRP
Goldpreis dürfte Handelswoche erneut rot beenden
On-Aktie: Qualitätsmängel, hohe Aufschläge und soziale Ungerechtigkeit - Vorwürfe gegen On werden lauter
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.01.2024 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Cairn Homes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cairn Homes
1.44 EUR 1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

26-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

26 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.452

£1.242

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.442

£1.234

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.448453

£1.237352

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,795,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4633

1.444

XDUB

 09:24:35

00068615248TRLO0

4400

1.442

XDUB

 10:07:11

00068616703TRLO0

197

1.442

XDUB

 10:07:11

00068616704TRLO0

2000

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619386TRLO0

748

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619387TRLO0

1757

1.450

XDUB

 11:26:02

00068619388TRLO0

443

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619608TRLO0

4400

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619609TRLO0

153

1.444

XDUB

 11:32:29

00068619610TRLO0

4227

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622411TRLO0

1100

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622412TRLO0

100

1.444

XDUB

 12:58:31

00068622413TRLO0

1726

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624325TRLO0

2437

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624326TRLO0

1015

1.450

XDUB

 13:43:13

00068624327TRLO0

710

1.450

XDUB

 14:25:18

00068626500TRLO0

2575

1.450

XDUB

 14:28:55

00068626656TRLO0

1368

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626799TRLO0

3018

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626800TRLO0

5035

1.450

XDUB

 14:32:54

00068626801TRLO0

12576

1.452

XDUB

 14:44:37

00068627241TRLO0

5617

1.450

XDUB

 14:46:14

00068627292TRLO0

3331

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:44

00068628852TRLO0

2774

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:44

00068628853TRLO0

4807

1.448

XDUB

 15:30:14

00068629587TRLO0

1757

1.450

XDUB

 15:46:04

00068630326TRLO0

1595

1.450

XDUB

 15:46:04

00068630327TRLO0

5501

1.450

XDUB

 16:06:02

00068631342TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2676

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618968TRLO0

1424

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618969TRLO0

2400

123.80

XLON

 11:08:02

00068618970TRLO0

1300

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621370TRLO0

624

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621371TRLO0

2573

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621372TRLO0

1360

123.40

XLON

 12:25:35

00068621373TRLO0

2756

124.00

XLON

 14:03:35

00068625329TRLO0

384

123.80

XLON

 14:26:42

00068626537TRLO0

3285

123.80

XLON

 14:35:21

00068626938TRLO0

2558

124.20

XLON

 14:44:33

00068627237TRLO0

1584

124.20

XLON

 14:44:33

00068627238TRLO0

2322

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627257TRLO0

1590

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627258TRLO0

2805

124.00

XLON

 14:45:03

00068627259TRLO0

4449

123.40

XLON

 15:13:51

00068628769TRLO0

4191

123.40

XLON

 15:28:34

00068629538TRLO0

1719

123.60

XLON

 15:43:13

00068630234TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 299794
EQS News ID: 1823399

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
25.01.24 Five Things to Watch in Energy Markets in 2024
25.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Christine Lagarde im Rampenlicht
25.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Flotter Start in die Zahlensaison / Netflix - And the winner is...
25.01.24 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy haussieren nach Zahlen
25.01.24 SMI hinkt hinterher
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'651.65 19.30 JDSSMU
Short 11'876.05 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'313.62 8.95 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'199.11 25.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'734.88 19.64 SSQMQU
Long 10'479.33 13.65 SSOMSU
Long 10'036.97 8.88 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Givaudan-Aktie springt hoch: Umsatz von Givaudan 2023 gesunken - Mittelfristziel aber bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Bayer-Analyse: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Bayer-Aktie
Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag stärker
Schwieriges Umfeld in China: Experten warnen vor "Zerstörung von Apple und Tesla in China"
IBM-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Deutlich mehr Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten