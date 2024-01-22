Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.44 EUR 1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

22 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000  of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.440

£1.232

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.426

£1.226

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.434254

£1.229798

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,285,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1757

1.440

XDUB

 09:09:59

00068525682TRLO0

686

1.436

XDUB

 09:15:31

00068525815TRLO0

1543

1.436

XDUB

 09:15:31

00068525816TRLO0

1739

1.436

XDUB

 09:15:31

00068525817TRLO0

4628

1.426

XDUB

 10:34:45

00068528338TRLO0

1757

1.436

XDUB

 12:31:05

00068531049TRLO0

2126

1.436

XDUB

 12:31:05

00068531050TRLO0

1757

1.436

XDUB

 12:57:05

00068531932TRLO0

2362

1.436

XDUB

 12:57:05

00068531933TRLO0

1757

1.436

XDUB

 12:57:05

00068531934TRLO0

1757

1.436

XDUB

 12:57:05

00068531935TRLO0

1400

1.436

XDUB

 12:57:05

00068531936TRLO0

2000

1.436

XDUB

 13:10:26

00068532539TRLO0

3487

1.436

XDUB

 13:10:26

00068532540TRLO0

2869

1.432

XDUB

 13:53:51

00068534448TRLO0

788

1.432

XDUB

 13:53:51

00068534449TRLO0

3514

1.436

XDUB

 14:19:20

00068535897TRLO0

277

1.436

XDUB

 14:19:20

00068535898TRLO0

429

1.436

XDUB

 14:19:20

00068535899TRLO0

2438

1.436

XDUB

 14:19:20

00068535900TRLO0

2143

1.436

XDUB

 14:31:11

00068536436TRLO0

1000

1.436

XDUB

 14:31:11

00068536437TRLO0

766

1.436

XDUB

 14:31:11

00068536438TRLO0

4527

1.436

XDUB

 14:39:14

00068536826TRLO0

790

1.436

XDUB

 14:39:14

00068536827TRLO0

3577

1.436

XDUB

 14:39:14

00068536828TRLO0

4281

1.434

XDUB

 14:39:14

00068536831TRLO0

2000

1.428

XDUB

 15:06:23

00068537988TRLO0

1900

1.428

XDUB

 15:06:23

00068537989TRLO0

1400

1.430

XDUB

 15:06:23

00068537990TRLO0

1489

1.430

XDUB

 15:06:23

00068537991TRLO0

1120

1.434

XDUB

 15:19:42

00068538651TRLO0

1120

1.434

XDUB

 15:19:42

00068538652TRLO0

4

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539261TRLO0

980

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539262TRLO0

738

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539263TRLO0

1100

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539264TRLO0

1100

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539265TRLO0

163

1.432

XDUB

 15:32:14

00068539266TRLO0

3939

1.434

XDUB

 15:56:49

00068540277TRLO0

180

1.436

XDUB

 16:06:07

00068540766TRLO0

1100

1.436

XDUB

 16:11:51

00068541285TRLO0

3300

1.436

XDUB

 16:11:51

00068541286TRLO0

77

1.436

XDUB

 16:11:51

00068541287TRLO0

643

1.436

XDUB

 16:11:51

00068541288TRLO0

208

1.436

XDUB

 16:12:51

00068541366TRLO0

1284

1.436

XDUB

 16:12:51

00068541367TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1953

122.60

XLON

 09:40:24

00068526494TRLO0

1706

122.60

XLON

 09:40:24

00068526493TRLO0

1613

123.00

XLON

 13:32:18

00068533208TRLO0

1910

123.00

XLON

 13:32:18

00068533209TRLO0

674

123.00

XLON

 13:32:18

00068533210TRLO0

435

123.00

XLON

 13:32:18

00068533211TRLO0

2586

123.00

XLON

 13:32:18

00068533212TRLO0

3737

123.20

XLON

 14:39:14

00068536825TRLO0

855

123.00

XLON

 14:39:14

00068536829TRLO0

3131

123.00

XLON

 14:39:14

00068536830TRLO0

1700

123.00

XLON

 15:19:42

00068538649TRLO0

430

123.00

XLON

 15:27:33

00068539034TRLO0

2080

123.00

XLON

 15:27:33

00068539035TRLO0

1095

123.00

XLON

 15:28:49

00068539067TRLO0

34

123.00

XLON

 16:18:28

00068541654TRLO0

1061

123.20

XLON

 16:25:24

00068542130TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 298662
EQS News ID: 1819287

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

