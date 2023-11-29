Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 November 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.242 £1.076 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.236 £1.070 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.236685 £1.071042

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,896,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 22 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924825TRLO0 39 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924824TRLO0 1226 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924827TRLO0 3713 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924826TRLO0 910 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924823TRLO0 265 1.236 XDUB 14:41:47 00067924822TRLO0 857 1.236 XDUB 15:32:19 00067926765TRLO0 297 1.236 XDUB 15:32:19 00067926764TRLO0 1160 1.236 XDUB 15:32:19 00067926762TRLO0 733 1.240 XDUB 16:08:02 00067928527TRLO0 373 1.240 XDUB 16:08:02 00067928526TRLO0 405 1.242 XDUB 16:08:02 00067928528TRLO0

London Stock Exchange