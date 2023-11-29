Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'770 -0.5%  SPI 14'106 -0.6%  Dow 35'417 0.2%  DAX 15'993 0.2%  Euro 0.9642 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'348 -0.2%  Gold 2'044 0.1%  Bitcoin 33'471 0.9%  Dollar 0.8771 -0.1%  Öl 81.8 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405
Top News
Addex-Aktie: Addex schreibt weiterhin rote Zahlen
Richemont-Aktie: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit August - zum Franken stabil
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie: Kühne+Nagel kauft den kanadischen Zollagenten Farrow
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.11.2023 08:00:24

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Cairn Homes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cairn Homes
1.24 EUR 1.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

29 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 November 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.242

£1.076

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.236

£1.070

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.236685

£1.071042

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,896,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

22

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924825TRLO0

39

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924824TRLO0

1226

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924827TRLO0

3713

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924826TRLO0

910

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924823TRLO0

265

1.236

XDUB

 14:41:47

00067924822TRLO0

857

1.236

XDUB

 15:32:19

00067926765TRLO0

297

1.236

XDUB

 15:32:19

00067926764TRLO0

1160

1.236

XDUB

 15:32:19

00067926762TRLO0

733

1.240

XDUB

 16:08:02

00067928527TRLO0

373

1.240

XDUB

 16:08:02

00067928526TRLO0

405

1.242

XDUB

 16:08:02

00067928528TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1161

107.20

XLON

 14:23:21

00067924239TRLO0

1082

107.20

XLON

 14:37:20

00067924681TRLO0

1126

107.00

XLON

 15:32:19

00067926760TRLO0

642

107.00

XLON

 15:32:19

00067926761TRLO0

5000

107.00

XLON

 15:32:19

00067926763TRLO0

989

107.60

XLON

 16:08:10

00067928531TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 287840
EQS News ID: 1783829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783829&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
28.11.23 Leichter Rücksetzer zum Wochenauftakt
28.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF nach Abstufung unter Druck
28.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
28.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter in die neue Woche
27.11.23 Georg Fischer greift zu
24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'200.00 19.15
Short 11'423.72 13.80 61SSMU
Short 11'834.91 8.89 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.79 28.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'320.66 19.57 SSOMMU
Long 10'079.56 13.62 S2BMIU
Long 9'659.26 8.89 SSPM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Novartis erhöht am Investorentag mittelfristiges Umsatzziel
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär sollen SIGNA-Probleme bereits seit Monaten bekannt sein
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Bayer-Aktie erneut deutlich tiefer: Bayer verkauft Hurdle-Test zur Messung des biologischen Alters - EU-Kommission erneuert Glyphosat-Zulassung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger wird am Dienstagvormittag ausgebremst
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
"Santa-Rally" könnte am heimischen Leitindex SMI vorübergehen
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit