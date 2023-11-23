Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.256 £1.094 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.248 £1.078 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.252427 £1.088117

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,186,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6399 1.252 XDUB 08:41:02 00067849504TRLO0 5316 1.248 XDUB 14:08:27 00067862835TRLO0 935 1.248 XDUB 14:08:27 00067862836TRLO0 5364 1.252 XDUB 14:46:27 00067864461TRLO0 1576 1.252 XDUB 14:46:27 00067864462TRLO0 1840 1.252 XDUB 14:47:37 00067864548TRLO0 1740 1.252 XDUB 14:47:37 00067864549TRLO0 3320 1.254 XDUB 14:51:30 00067864690TRLO0 2435 1.252 XDUB 14:53:20 00067864783TRLO0 4216 1.252 XDUB 14:53:34 00067864799TRLO0 2177 1.254 XDUB 15:35:19 00067867744TRLO0 1895 1.254 XDUB 15:35:19 00067867745TRLO0 1355 1.254 XDUB 15:35:19 00067867746TRLO0 3000 1.256 XDUB 15:46:17 00067868420TRLO0 439 1.256 XDUB 15:46:17 00067868421TRLO0 4217 1.252 XDUB 15:50:50 00067868601TRLO0 447 1.256 XDUB 16:08:36 00067869833TRLO0 3329 1.256 XDUB 16:08:36 00067869834TRLO0

London Stock Exchange