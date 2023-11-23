Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'832 0.5%  SPI 14'212 0.4%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'958 0.4%  Euro 0.9631 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'352 0.5%  Gold 1'996 0.3%  Bitcoin 32'918 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8830 -0.2%  Öl 80.9 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ams24924656NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
Verkaufsverbot bei NASDAQ-Titel Tesla kommt doch nicht: Kaufvertrag für Cybertrucks angepasst
Goldpreis: Ruhiger Feiertagshandel ante portas?
Carlo Gavazzi-Aktie: Carlo Gavazzi schreibt weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Online-Seminar: Aktien und Aktienindizes - Drei Wege, um Ihre Chancen im Hebel-Trading zu erweitern
Epic Suisse-Aktie: Epic Suisse steigert Erträge in den ersten neun Monaten
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

finanzen.net zero Cairn Homes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cairn Homes
1.22 EUR 1.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

23 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.256

£1.094

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.248

£1.078

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.252427

£1.088117

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,186,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6399

1.252

XDUB

 08:41:02

00067849504TRLO0

5316

1.248

XDUB

 14:08:27

00067862835TRLO0

935

1.248

XDUB

 14:08:27

00067862836TRLO0

5364

1.252

XDUB

 14:46:27

00067864461TRLO0

1576

1.252

XDUB

 14:46:27

00067864462TRLO0

1840

1.252

XDUB

 14:47:37

00067864548TRLO0

1740

1.252

XDUB

 14:47:37

00067864549TRLO0

3320

1.254

XDUB

 14:51:30

00067864690TRLO0

2435

1.252

XDUB

 14:53:20

00067864783TRLO0

4216

1.252

XDUB

 14:53:34

00067864799TRLO0

2177

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867744TRLO0

1895

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867745TRLO0

1355

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867746TRLO0

3000

1.256

XDUB

 15:46:17

00067868420TRLO0

439

1.256

XDUB

 15:46:17

00067868421TRLO0

4217

1.252

XDUB

 15:50:50

00067868601TRLO0

447

1.256

XDUB

 16:08:36

00067869833TRLO0

3329

1.256

XDUB

 16:08:36

00067869834TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1382

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849506TRLO0

1700

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849507TRLO0

2885

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849508TRLO0

790

107.80

XLON

 09:32:22

00067851150TRLO0

1651

107.80

XLON

 09:32:22

00067851151TRLO0

5126

108.40

XLON

 10:29:59

00067853541TRLO0

5713

108.40

XLON

 12:09:34

00067857620TRLO0

6095

109.00

XLON

 13:33:02

00067861208TRLO0

5031

108.60

XLON

 14:20:23

00067863330TRLO0

3760

109.40

XLON

 14:53:08

00067864773TRLO0

127

108.60

XLON

 14:53:34

00067864800TRLO0

5731

109.00

XLON

 15:04:18

00067865528TRLO0

5878

109.00

XLON

 15:50:50

00067868599TRLO0

2880

109.20

XLON

 15:50:50

00067868600TRLO0

1251

109.00

XLON

 15:52:42

00067868759TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 286705
EQS News ID: 1779835

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Eine wohlverdiente Pause
22.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.11.2023
22.11.23 SMI nimmt wichtige Hürde
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
22.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'316.98 18.07 90SSMU
Short 11'495.13 13.99 RSSM1U
Short 11'934.21 8.89 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'832.39 22.11.2023 17:30:34
Long 10'400.00 19.89
Long 10'161.88 13.90 T9SSMU
Long 9'695.18 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
DocMorris-Aktie erholt sich: DocMorris verschlankt Konzernleitung
Depot-Überblick: Diese Aktien hält Carl Icahn im dritten Quartal 2023 in seinem Depot
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Helvetia-Aktie verliert: Helvetia im dritten Quartal von hohen Unwetterschäden betroffen
ams Aktie News: Anleger schicken ams am Mittwochvormittag tief südwärts
SMI zieht zum Handelsende an -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten