Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.262 £1.108 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.246 £1.098 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.255676 £1.101114

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,486,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6696 1.246 XDUB 08:38:44 00067791772TRLO0 3130 1.248 XDUB 09:13:38 00067792736TRLO0 3308 1.250 XDUB 09:16:36 00067792802TRLO0 2868 1.250 XDUB 09:16:36 00067792801TRLO0 6581 1.260 XDUB 11:01:28 00067796499TRLO0 2230 1.252 XDUB 11:39:11 00067797383TRLO0 6712 1.256 XDUB 12:50:03 00067798857TRLO0 3320 1.260 XDUB 14:36:14 00067801252TRLO0 3320 1.260 XDUB 14:36:49 00067801284TRLO0 463 1.260 XDUB 14:43:21 00067801771TRLO0 591 1.260 XDUB 14:43:21 00067801770TRLO0 3456 1.262 XDUB 15:24:21 00067803087TRLO0 2924 1.262 XDUB 15:26:01 00067803175TRLO0 126 1.262 XDUB 15:46:37 00067803849TRLO0 1281 1.262 XDUB 15:46:37 00067803848TRLO0 1456 1.262 XDUB 15:57:05 00067804231TRLO0 1538 1.262 XDUB 16:05:30 00067804613TRLO0

London Stock Exchange