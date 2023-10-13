Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Santhera-Aktie: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Online-Seminar: Drei Strategien, die funktionieren - vom Anfänger bis zum Profi
Bystronic-Aktie: Weniger Umsatz in den ersten Monaten 2023
Ausblick: BlackRock informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Kreuzfahrt-Sektor gerät unter die Räder: Carnival-Aktie fällt nach Hamas-Angriff auf Israel tief
13.10.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

13 October 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

200,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.180

£1.012

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.166

£1.006

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.173324

£1.010746

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,996,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5292

1.168

XDUB

 08:31:42

00067326783TRLO0

4882

1.176

XDUB

 09:37:56

00067329455TRLO0

3690

1.180

XDUB

 11:21:32

00067334756TRLO0

5000

1.180

XDUB

 11:21:32

00067334755TRLO0

4667

1.180

XDUB

 11:21:32

00067334754TRLO0

5944

1.176

XDUB

 11:23:00

00067334808TRLO0

5917

1.172

XDUB

 11:30:37

00067335260TRLO0

9980

1.174

XDUB

 11:30:37

00067335261TRLO0

2329

1.176

XDUB

 12:29:19

00067337474TRLO0

5138

1.176

XDUB

 12:38:06

00067337742TRLO0

5242

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339754TRLO0

5318

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339753TRLO0

5045

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339752TRLO0

4907

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339751TRLO0

5028

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339750TRLO0

7016

1.174

XDUB

 13:40:35

00067339749TRLO0

5410

1.172

XDUB

 14:09:16

00067340889TRLO0

6186

1.172

XDUB

 14:09:16

00067340888TRLO0

5424

1.172

XDUB

 14:09:16

00067340887TRLO0

4824

1.174

XDUB

 14:21:20

00067341296TRLO0

853

1.172

XDUB

 14:21:20

00067341297TRLO0

4476

1.172

XDUB

 14:21:20

00067341298TRLO0

2344

1.176

XDUB

 14:29:41

00067341654TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:29:41

00067341653TRLO0

954

1.176

XDUB

 14:29:41

00067341652TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:30:39

00067341700TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:31:19

00067341732TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:31:39

00067341738TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:31:59

00067341767TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:32:19

00067341820TRLO0

2330

1.176

XDUB

 14:32:49

00067341827TRLO0

379

1.174

XDUB

 14:33:21

00067341856TRLO0

5002

1.174

XDUB

 14:33:21

00067341855TRLO0

3084

1.172

XDUB

 14:40:08

00067342427TRLO0

1757

1.172

XDUB

 14:40:08

00067342426TRLO0

80

1.172

XDUB

 14:40:08

00067342425TRLO0

832

1.172

XDUB

 14:42:08

00067342552TRLO0

2000

1.172

XDUB

 14:42:08

00067342551TRLO0

1300

1.168

XDUB

 14:57:27

00067343635TRLO0

1598

1.168

XDUB

 15:02:15

00067343912TRLO0

2000

1.168

XDUB

 15:02:15

00067343911TRLO0

5201

1.166

XDUB

 15:02:19

00067343916TRLO0

4827

1.170

XDUB

 15:24:34

00067344962TRLO0

3112

1.170

XDUB

 15:24:34

00067344963TRLO0

5367

1.170

XDUB

 15:35:12

00067345393TRLO0

5125

1.168

XDUB

 15:35:42

00067345411TRLO0

3352

1.172

XDUB

 16:03:00

00067347113TRLO0

3410

1.172

XDUB

 16:03:00

00067347112TRLO0

347

1.172

XDUB

 16:03:00

00067347111TRLO0

3082

1.172

XDUB

 16:03:00

00067347110TRLO0

1144

1.172

XDUB

 16:03:00

00067347109TRLO0

4824

1.172

XDUB

 16:04:15

00067347215TRLO0

3352

1.174

XDUB

 16:14:30

00067348000TRLO0

1700

1.174

XDUB

 16:14:30

00067347999TRLO0

2486

1.174

XDUB

 16:14:30

00067347998TRLO0

348

1.174

XDUB

 16:16:59

00067348179TRLO0

2115

1.174

XDUB

 16:16:59

00067348178TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

119

101.20

XLON

 13:40:41

00067339758TRLO0

6704

101.20

XLON

 13:40:51

00067339762TRLO0

54

101.20

XLON

 13:41:25

00067339786TRLO0

1463

101.20

XLON

 13:41:25

00067339787TRLO0

332

101.20

XLON

 13:41:26

00067339788TRLO0

182

101.20

XLON

 13:42:06

00067339813TRLO0

103

101.20

XLON

 13:42:06

00067339814TRLO0

9

101.20

XLON

 13:42:06

00067339815TRLO0

5126

101.20

XLON

 13:42:06

00067339816TRLO0

2352

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340881TRLO0

2524

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340882TRLO0

6817

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340883TRLO0

1167

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340884TRLO0

1203

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340885TRLO0

7063

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340886TRLO0

174

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340890TRLO0

139

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340891TRLO0

4959

101.20

XLON

 14:09:16

00067340892TRLO0

5744

101.20

XLON

 14:21:20

00067341295TRLO0

2829

101.00

XLON

 14:21:20

00067341299TRLO0

1860

101.00

XLON

 14:21:20

00067341300TRLO0

244

101.00

XLON

 14:21:20

00067341301TRLO0

187

101.20

XLON

 14:33:21

00067341854TRLO0

5263

101.20

XLON

 14:40:08

00067342422TRLO0

680

101.20

XLON

 14:40:08

00067342423TRLO0

4360

101.20

XLON

 14:40:08

00067342424TRLO0

832

101.00

XLON

 14:45:10

00067342904TRLO0

5280

101.00

XLON

 14:45:10

00067342905TRLO0

4565

100.60

XLON

 15:02:19

00067343914TRLO0

1272

100.60

XLON

 15:02:19

00067343915TRLO0

3750

100.80

XLON

 15:11:50

00067344231TRLO0

5577

100.80

XLON

 15:28:20

00067345095TRLO0

2989

100.80

XLON

 15:41:33

00067345713TRLO0

2092

100.80

XLON

 15:41:33

00067345714TRLO0

5311

101.00

XLON

 16:02:12

00067347073TRLO0

3102

101.20

XLON

 16:07:00

00067347409TRLO0

3573

101.20

XLON

 16:07:00

00067347410TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 277773
EQS News ID: 1748013

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

