Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

3 October 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

165,000

135,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.104

£0.952

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

£0.942

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.097472

£0.950156

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 665,154,511 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

108

1.104

XDUB

 09:21:24

00067196586TRLO0

1600

1.104

XDUB

 09:21:24

00067196587TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 09:21:24

00067196588TRLO0

5183

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197005TRLO0

585

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197006TRLO0

230

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197007TRLO0

1

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197008TRLO0

2862

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197011TRLO0

2413

1.102

XDUB

 09:46:54

00067197012TRLO0

6030

1.100

XDUB

 10:22:06

00067197603TRLO0

571

1.100

XDUB

 10:22:06

00067197604TRLO0

328

1.100

XDUB

 10:22:06

00067197605TRLO0

418

1.100

XDUB

 10:35:41

00067197922TRLO0

2494

1.100

XDUB

 10:35:41

00067197923TRLO0

2062

1.100

XDUB

 10:35:41

00067197924TRLO0

3352

1.100

XDUB

 10:35:41

00067197925TRLO0

5000

1.098

XDUB

 11:03:18

00067198520TRLO0

5000

1.098

XDUB

 11:03:31

00067198522TRLO0

1900

1.098

XDUB

 13:04:50

00067200766TRLO0

65

1.100

XDUB

 13:07:51

00067200807TRLO0

10500

1.102

XDUB

 13:27:25

00067201231TRLO0

1045

1.102

XDUB

 13:27:25

00067201232TRLO0

5330

1.100

XDUB

 13:27:25

00067201233TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 13:33:34

00067201314TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 13:34:14

00067201317TRLO0

7

1.104

XDUB

 13:34:14

00067201318TRLO0

5554

1.102

XDUB

 13:34:47

00067201324TRLO0

234

1.102

XDUB

 13:34:47

00067201325TRLO0

13

1.098

XDUB

 13:54:01

00067201752TRLO0

5546

1.098

XDUB

 14:02:34

00067202057TRLO0

6107

1.098

XDUB

 14:02:34

00067202058TRLO0

7514

1.096

XDUB

 14:02:34

00067202059TRLO0

686

1.094

XDUB

 14:03:02

00067202098TRLO0

2306

1.094

XDUB

 14:03:31

00067202125TRLO0

952

1.094

XDUB

 14:20:46

00067202823TRLO0

1215

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:46

00067204644TRLO0

86

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:46

00067204645TRLO0

6700

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:47

00067204649TRLO0

4854

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:47

00067204650TRLO0

2500

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:47

00067204651TRLO0

1769

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:47

00067204652TRLO0

1038

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:47

00067204653TRLO0

1600

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:55

00067204664TRLO0

3938

1.098

XDUB

 14:57:55

00067204665TRLO0

1184

1.098

XDUB

 15:07:25

00067204981TRLO0

1848

1.098

XDUB

 15:07:25

00067204982TRLO0

5092

1.096

XDUB

 15:14:11

00067205119TRLO0

1039

1.096

XDUB

 15:14:11

00067205120TRLO0

5546

1.094

XDUB

 15:14:11

00067205121TRLO0

3262

1.092

XDUB

 15:14:11

00067205122TRLO0

6318

1.090

XDUB

 15:27:05

00067205655TRLO0

1468

1.090

XDUB

 15:27:14

00067205675TRLO0

4509

1.090

XDUB

 15:27:14

00067205676TRLO0

967

1.090

XDUB

 15:51:25

00067206650TRLO0

1515

1.090

XDUB

 15:51:25

00067206651TRLO0

2500

1.090

XDUB

 15:54:25

00067206779TRLO0

1904

1.090

XDUB

 15:54:25

00067206780TRLO0

2902

1.090

XDUB

 16:03:35

00067207085TRLO0

1165

1.092

XDUB

 16:13:50

00067207529TRLO0

1667

1.092

XDUB

 16:13:50

00067207530TRLO0

4918

1.094

XDUB

 16:19:31

00067207753TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7088

95.20

XLON

 09:46:54

00067197009TRLO0

1188

95.20

XLON

 09:46:54

00067197010TRLO0

6025

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197598TRLO0

7088

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197597TRLO0

11092

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197600TRLO0

5306

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197599TRLO0

3786

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197602TRLO0

6000

95.20

XLON

 10:22:06

00067197601TRLO0

3148

95.20

XLON

 10:51:32

00067198264TRLO0

2648

95.20

XLON

 10:51:32

00067198263TRLO0

6466

95.20

XLON

 13:00:17

00067200704TRLO0

6103

95.20

XLON

 13:27:25

00067201234TRLO0

5538

94.90

XLON

 13:34:47

00067201326TRLO0

5668

94.90

XLON

 14:03:02

00067202097TRLO0

3531

95.10

XLON

 14:16:11

00067202701TRLO0

4804

95.10

XLON

 14:16:11

00067202700TRLO0

1803

95.20

XLON

 14:57:46

00067204648TRLO0

1661

95.20

XLON

 14:57:46

00067204647TRLO0

3009

95.20

XLON

 14:57:46

00067204646TRLO0

1070

95.00

XLON

 14:57:47

00067204654TRLO0

4960

95.00

XLON

 14:57:50

00067204659TRLO0

3614

95.00

XLON

 15:11:46

00067205061TRLO0

2684

95.00

XLON

 15:11:57

00067205064TRLO0

3221

95.00

XLON

 15:11:57

00067205063TRLO0

1240

95.00

XLON

 15:11:57

00067205062TRLO0

1470

94.50

XLON

 15:30:15

00067205764TRLO0

4041

94.20

XLON

 15:46:15

00067206429TRLO0

2221

94.20

XLON

 15:46:15

00067206428TRLO0

970

94.40

XLON

 15:48:15

00067206543TRLO0

1773

94.40

XLON

 15:48:15

00067206542TRLO0

2943

94.40

XLON

 16:02:16

00067207051TRLO0

3096

94.40

XLON

 16:02:16

00067207050TRLO0

934

94.50

XLON

 16:13:37

00067207522TRLO0

2

94.50

XLON

 16:14:34

00067207554TRLO0

165

94.90

XLON

 16:16:57

00067207638TRLO0

5330

94.90

XLON

 16:16:57

00067207637TRLO0

630

94.90

XLON

 16:16:57

00067207636TRLO0

2684

95.00

XLON

 16:17:57

00067207685TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 275328
EQS News ID: 1739607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

