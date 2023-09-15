Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'100 1.1%  SPI 14'566 0.9%  Dow 34'907 1.0%  DAX 15'805 1.0%  Euro 0.9539 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'280 1.3%  Gold 1'917 0.3%  Bitcoin 23'792 0.0%  Dollar 0.8949 -0.1%  Öl 94.3 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Arm129235510Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Brenntag-Aktie: Klaus-Michael Kühne könnte wohl demnächst seinen Brenntag-Anteil aufstocken
VW-Aktie: Dieselprozess in Braunschweig läuft weiter recht zäh
Aufsichtsbehörde: Tesla muss Daten zum "Elon Mode" offenlegen
Gewerkschaft organisiert zeitgleichen Streik in Werken von GM, Ford undStellantis
Sika-Aktie: VR-Präsident von Sika tritt zurück - Nachfolger schon im Blick
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.09.2023 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 September 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 September 2023 it purchased a total of 30,979 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,979

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.960

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

£0.949

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100000

£0.956393

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,490,371 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1929

1.100

XDUB

 15:23:16

00066994055TRLO0

2782

1.100

XDUB

 15:23:16

00066994052TRLO0

3274

1.100

XDUB

 15:23:16

00066994053TRLO0

2994

1.100

XDUB

 15:23:16

00066994054TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

624

96.00

XLON

 12:35:31

00066987954TRLO0

3015

96.00

XLON

 12:35:31

00066987955TRLO0

2929

96.00

XLON

 12:35:31

00066987956TRLO0

3050

95.60

XLON

 13:42:16

00066989836TRLO0

254

95.50

XLON

 14:13:07

00066991215TRLO0

2864

95.50

XLON

 14:13:07

00066991216TRLO0

3204

95.40

XLON

 14:55:19

00066992805TRLO0

1890

94.90

XLON

 15:17:45

00066993890TRLO0

1405

95.80

XLON

 16:16:11

00066997748TRLO0

765

95.80

XLON

 16:16:11

00066997749TRLO0

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 271588
EQS News ID: 1726737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Welche Strategie verwendet die RealUnit Schweiz AG gegen die Inflation?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss AG gibt Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG Einblicke in die Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG und gibt eine Prognose zur Inflationsentwicklung ab.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiter - Chips auf Comeback-Kurs / Straumann - Kurskorrektur bietet Chance
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
14.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Wundertüte EZB – Zinserhöhung oder nicht?
14.09.23 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
14.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.09.2023
14.09.23 Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV
14.09.23 Private Equity blickt in die Zukunft
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'549.36 18.77 RSSM1U
Short 11'792.93 13.26 A0SSMU
Short 12'187.76 8.97 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'099.76 14.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'606.91 19.10 VXSSMU
Long 10'394.24 13.93 AOSSMU
Long 9'810.45 8.08 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
Nikola-Aktie gewinnt ein Drittel an Wert: Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola vor Start des Verkaufs von Wasserstoff-Lkws
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Plus: Sandoz wird nach Abspaltung von Novartis nicht Teil des SMI sein - Actares mit Bedenken zur Abspaltung
Leitzinsentscheid der EZB: Zinsen im Euroraum steigen weiter
EZB erhöht Leitzinsen erneut um 25 Basispunkte: SMI und DAX beenden Handelstag mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street geht im Plus aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Darum rutscht der Euro nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid zum Dollar auf den tiefsten Stand seit März - Auch zum Franken leichter
MasterCard und Visa wenden sich von Binance ab - Krypto-Börse leidet unter rechtlichen und regulatorischen Herausforderungen
TipRanks Perfect 10-Liste: Diese zwei Aktien könnten sich als echtes Schnäppchen erweisen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit