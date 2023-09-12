Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 September 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.150 £0.987 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.140 £0.979 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.14726 £0.982268

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,621,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2719 1.140 XDUB 08:26:14 00066924839TRLO0 166 1.150 XDUB 08:52:07 00066925942TRLO0 2290 1.150 XDUB 08:52:07 00066925943TRLO0 2290 1.150 XDUB 08:52:07 00066925944TRLO0 3180 1.150 XDUB 10:20:14 00066928695TRLO0 3320 1.150 XDUB 11:43:00 00066930484TRLO0 2790 1.146 XDUB 13:22:17 00066932788TRLO0 3171 1.146 XDUB 14:20:34 00066935666TRLO0 3063 1.146 XDUB 15:08:17 00066937620TRLO0 1219 1.142 XDUB 15:09:50 00066937665TRLO0 3281 1.148 XDUB 15:35:06 00066938572TRLO0 957 1.148 XDUB 16:09:03 00066941209TRLO0 342 1.148 XDUB 16:09:03 00066941208TRLO0 912 1.150 XDUB 16:09:03 00066941210TRLO0 300 1.150 XDUB 16:09:03 00066941211TRLO0

London Stock Exchange