Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'111 1.2%  SPI 14'682 1.0%  Dow 34'952 1.1%  DAX 16'125 0.4%  Euro 0.9619 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'370 -0.7%  Gold 1'980 0.0%  Bitcoin 25'790 0.7%  Dollar 0.8569 -0.1%  Öl 79.7 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
ASML-Aktie: ASML übertrifft mit Umsatz und Bruttomarge die Erwartungen der Analysten
Goldpreis: Höchster Stand seit sechs Wochen
Ausblick: Temenos stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Nokia veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Galenica-Aktie: Galenica hat Arianne Hasler zur neuen Personalchefin ernannt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Richemont21048333Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Logitech2575132
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2023 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 July 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased a total of 48,177 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

28,177

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1140

£0.9600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0980

£0.9450

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.109452

£0.943799

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,223,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2865

1.110

XDUB

 09:27:04

00066247684TRLO0

2500

1.110

XDUB

 09:27:04

00066247683TRLO0

4819

1.106

XDUB

 10:01:13

00066248955TRLO0

940

1.098

XDUB

 13:40:17

00066253852TRLO0

822

1.098

XDUB

 13:59:05

00066254594TRLO0

1

1.098

XDUB

 14:14:21

00066255514TRLO0

750

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258685TRLO0

924

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258684TRLO0

1799

1.112

XDUB

 15:21:55

00066258683TRLO0

1153

1.110

XDUB

 15:36:55

00066259096TRLO0

3680

1.110

XDUB

 15:36:55

00066259095TRLO0

1264

1.110

XDUB

 15:43:55

00066259473TRLO0

2457

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259997TRLO0

16

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259996TRLO0

1829

1.112

XDUB

 15:59:32

00066259995TRLO0

2062

1.114

XDUB

 16:02:52

00066260139TRLO0

296

1.114

XDUB

 16:18:25

00066261058TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3636

94.60

XLON

 08:42:47

00066246097TRLO0

3751

94.50

XLON

 12:21:50

00066252172TRLO0

2800

95.40

XLON

 15:38:05

00066259149TRLO0

4013

95.60

XLON

 15:50:02

00066259660TRLO0

3492

95.80

XLON

 16:00:52

00066260041TRLO0

60

96.00

XLON

 16:11:19

00066260648TRLO0

840

96.00

XLON

 16:11:19

00066260649TRLO0

1408

95.90

XLON

 16:15:33

00066260870TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 258538
EQS News ID: 1682903

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1682903&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma adaptivv? Welches Problem lösen sie und welche Produkte bieten sie für Privatanleger? Diese Fragen beantwortet Felix Fernandez, CEO von adaptivv im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
18.07.23 Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Jagd auf den blauen Vogel – Metas «Threads» startet durch!
18.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Das nächste Jahreshoch
17.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
17.07.23 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
14.07.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.07.2023
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.46 19.14 3WSSMU
Short 11'779.10 13.54 JDSSMU
Short 12'192.12 8.99 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'111.02 18.07.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'617.75 19.31 XBSSMU
Long 10'418.62 13.88 A7SSMU
Long 9'952.48 8.95 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie sehr stark: Umsatz von Novartis wächst weiter - Sandoz-Börsengang im vierten Quartal
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS plant offenbar Massenkündigungen in zwei Wellen - CS Schweiz überträgt Daniel Hunziker Firmenkundengeschäft
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Steinhoff Aktie News: Hausse bei Steinhoff am Vormittag
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Dienstagmittag auf Höhenflug
GAM-Aktie +21 Prozent: Newgame will öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für einen Teil der GAM-Aktien abgeben
NEL-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: NEL ASA verzeichnet starkes Umsatzplus
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Blick auf Bilanzen: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit