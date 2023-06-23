Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
23.06.2023 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 June 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1580

£0.9970

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1400

£0.9830

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.148721

£0.98940

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,937,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2965

1.158

XDUB

 10:05:18

00065964858TRLO0

3409

1.158

XDUB

 10:05:18

00065964857TRLO0

2000

1.158

XDUB

 10:06:45

00065964894TRLO0

1146

1.158

XDUB

 10:12:45

00065965109TRLO0

4999

1.158

XDUB

 10:12:45

00065965108TRLO0

5831

1.156

XDUB

 10:28:18

00065965382TRLO0

2000

1.156

XDUB

 10:28:18

00065965383TRLO0

1766

1.158

XDUB

 10:28:18

00065965385TRLO0

2000

1.158

XDUB

 10:28:18

00065965384TRLO0

5306

1.152

XDUB

 11:20:35

00065966495TRLO0

5561

1.150

XDUB

 11:23:41

00065966569TRLO0

6184

1.148

XDUB

 11:45:39

00065967034TRLO0

5786

1.144

XDUB

 12:15:24

00065967848TRLO0

5782

1.142

XDUB

 13:19:05

00065969380TRLO0

6401

1.144

XDUB

 14:07:56

00065970492TRLO0

6005

1.142

XDUB

 14:32:36

00065971408TRLO0

5782

1.140

XDUB

 14:43:42

00065972238TRLO0

2000

1.142

XDUB

 14:43:42

00065972239TRLO0

460

1.140

XDUB

 15:24:22

00065974014TRLO0

5395

1.144

XDUB

 15:36:33

00065974712TRLO0

2500

1.144

XDUB

 15:36:37

00065974713TRLO0

5968

1.142

XDUB

 15:36:43

00065974717TRLO0

917

1.152

XDUB

 16:20:26

00065976503TRLO0

4963

1.152

XDUB

 16:20:26

00065976502TRLO0

2414

1.152

XDUB

 16:20:26

00065976504TRLO0

117

1.152

XDUB

 16:21:26

00065976553TRLO0

2343

1.152

XDUB

 16:21:26

00065976552TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7977

99.70

XLON

 10:05:10

00065964852TRLO0

3878

99.70

XLON

 10:05:10

00065964853TRLO0

4696

99.70

XLON

 10:08:16

00065964939TRLO0

4291

99.70

XLON

 10:15:16

00065965157TRLO0

3972

99.40

XLON

 10:28:18

00065965381TRLO0

4363

99.20

XLON

 11:01:17

00065966008TRLO0

3352

99.20

XLON

 11:20:35

00065966494TRLO0

584

99.20

XLON

 11:23:41

00065966568TRLO0

4519

99.20

XLON

 11:45:39

00065967033TRLO0

4159

98.70

XLON

 12:05:45

00065967727TRLO0

1108

98.50

XLON

 12:47:49

00065968566TRLO0

2667

98.50

XLON

 12:47:49

00065968567TRLO0

4118

98.30

XLON

 13:19:05

00065969379TRLO0

115

98.80

XLON

 14:04:56

00065970394TRLO0

971

98.80

XLON

 14:04:56

00065970395TRLO0

5866

98.80

XLON

 14:04:56

00065970396TRLO0

4585

98.60

XLON

 14:32:36

00065971407TRLO0

4099

98.50

XLON

 14:43:42

00065972237TRLO0

1453

98.50

XLON

 14:43:42

00065972240TRLO0

3000

98.40

XLON

 14:58:57

00065972727TRLO0

4379

98.50

XLON

 15:36:43

00065974716TRLO0

834

98.50

XLON

 15:38:29

00065974762TRLO0

422

98.50

XLON

 15:38:29

00065974763TRLO0

3311

98.50

XLON

 15:38:29

00065974764TRLO0

3352

98.30

XLON

 15:44:06

00065974984TRLO0

2452

98.30

XLON

 15:44:09

00065974985TRLO0

900

98.30

XLON

 15:44:09

00065974986TRLO0

1361

98.30

XLON

 15:45:41

00065975067TRLO0

349

98.30

XLON

 15:50:44

00065975229TRLO0

85

98.30

XLON

 15:50:44

00065975230TRLO0

903

98.80

XLON

 16:06:16

00065975811TRLO0

838

98.80

XLON

 16:06:16

00065975812TRLO0

4190

98.80

XLON

 16:06:16

00065975813TRLO0

160

99.10

XLON

 16:22:17

00065976623TRLO0

4569

99.10

XLON

 16:22:17

00065976624TRLO0

1570

99.10

XLON

 16:22:17

00065976625TRLO0

552

99.10

XLON

 16:22:18

00065976629TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 252880
EQS News ID: 1663765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

