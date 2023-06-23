Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1580 £0.9970 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.1400 £0.9830 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.148721 £0.98940

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,937,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2965 1.158 XDUB 10:05:18 00065964858TRLO0 3409 1.158 XDUB 10:05:18 00065964857TRLO0 2000 1.158 XDUB 10:06:45 00065964894TRLO0 1146 1.158 XDUB 10:12:45 00065965109TRLO0 4999 1.158 XDUB 10:12:45 00065965108TRLO0 5831 1.156 XDUB 10:28:18 00065965382TRLO0 2000 1.156 XDUB 10:28:18 00065965383TRLO0 1766 1.158 XDUB 10:28:18 00065965385TRLO0 2000 1.158 XDUB 10:28:18 00065965384TRLO0 5306 1.152 XDUB 11:20:35 00065966495TRLO0 5561 1.150 XDUB 11:23:41 00065966569TRLO0 6184 1.148 XDUB 11:45:39 00065967034TRLO0 5786 1.144 XDUB 12:15:24 00065967848TRLO0 5782 1.142 XDUB 13:19:05 00065969380TRLO0 6401 1.144 XDUB 14:07:56 00065970492TRLO0 6005 1.142 XDUB 14:32:36 00065971408TRLO0 5782 1.140 XDUB 14:43:42 00065972238TRLO0 2000 1.142 XDUB 14:43:42 00065972239TRLO0 460 1.140 XDUB 15:24:22 00065974014TRLO0 5395 1.144 XDUB 15:36:33 00065974712TRLO0 2500 1.144 XDUB 15:36:37 00065974713TRLO0 5968 1.142 XDUB 15:36:43 00065974717TRLO0 917 1.152 XDUB 16:20:26 00065976503TRLO0 4963 1.152 XDUB 16:20:26 00065976502TRLO0 2414 1.152 XDUB 16:20:26 00065976504TRLO0 117 1.152 XDUB 16:21:26 00065976553TRLO0 2343 1.152 XDUB 16:21:26 00065976552TRLO0

London Stock Exchange