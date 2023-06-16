Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'303 0.2%  SPI 14'918 0.2%  Dow 34'408 1.3%  DAX 16'290 -0.1%  Euro 0.9759 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'365 -0.3%  Gold 1'960 0.1%  Bitcoin 22'743 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8921 0.0%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Anders als Meta & Co.: Apple vermeidet bei Produkteinführung der Computer-Brille Vision Pro bewusst Metaverse-Erwähnung
Darum notiert der Euro weiter stabil - EUR/CHF kaum verändert
INTERROLL-Aktie: INTERROLL gibt Gewinnwarnung heraus
Goldpreis: Rebound nach Dreimonatstief
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie: DOTTIKON-CEO trennt sich von einigen Aktien
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132SoftwareONE49645150DocMorris4261528VAT31186490Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2023 08:00:39

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR 1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

16-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 June 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1900

£1.0180

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1640

£1.0000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.1775

£1.0085

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,311,309 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,051

1.1900

XDUB

08:49:26

00027797643TRDU1

196

1.1900

XDUB

08:49:26

00027797642TRDU1

1,400

1.1900

XDUB

08:49:26

00027797641TRDU1

903

1.1900

XDUB

09:03:03

00027797796TRDU1

1,949

1.1900

XDUB

09:03:03

00027797795TRDU1

3,199

1.1880

XDUB

09:12:38

00027797883TRDU1

2,514

1.1880

XDUB

09:12:38

00027797882TRDU1

895

1.1880

XDUB

09:49:27

00027798056TRDU1

196

1.1880

XDUB

09:49:27

00027798055TRDU1

2,000

1.1880

XDUB

09:49:27

00027798054TRDU1

2,563

1.1820

XDUB

09:53:15

00027798067TRDU1

2,605

1.1820

XDUB

09:53:15

00027798066TRDU1

2,603

1.1820

XDUB

10:00:27

00027798101TRDU1

140

1.1820

XDUB

10:39:20

00027798355TRDU1

2,565

1.1820

XDUB

10:39:20

00027798354TRDU1

1,429

1.1820

XDUB

10:39:20

00027798356TRDU1

976

1.1820

XDUB

10:39:20

00027798357TRDU1

2,720

1.1820

XDUB

11:26:26

00027798830TRDU1

2,601

1.1800

XDUB

11:27:28

00027798863TRDU1

2,546

1.1800

XDUB

11:27:28

00027798861TRDU1

5,508

1.1740

XDUB

12:32:48

00027799281TRDU1

3,071

1.1740

XDUB

12:32:48

00027799280TRDU1

419

1.1680

XDUB

13:05:02

00027799432TRDU1

2,157

1.1680

XDUB

13:06:00

00027799440TRDU1

2,538

1.1680

XDUB

13:06:00

00027799439TRDU1

32

1.1680

XDUB

13:06:00

00027799438TRDU1

692

1.1640

XDUB

13:30:12

00027799558TRDU1

2,116

1.1640

XDUB

13:30:12

00027799555TRDU1

2,923

1.1640

XDUB

13:39:18

00027799633TRDU1

1,511

1.1720

XDUB

14:36:22

00027800212TRDU1

5,399

1.1720

XDUB

14:36:51

00027800218TRDU1

2,886

1.1720

XDUB

14:36:51

00027800217TRDU1

2,886

1.1720

XDUB

14:36:51

00027800216TRDU1

2,818

1.1720

XDUB

14:43:15

00027800315TRDU1

2,544

1.1700

XDUB

14:55:27

00027800556TRDU1

2,840

1.1700

XDUB

15:00:47

00027800633TRDU1

966

1.1720

XDUB

15:28:09

00027801134TRDU1

1,609

1.1720

XDUB

15:28:09

00027801133TRDU1

8,097

1.1860

XDUB

15:31:17

00027801194TRDU1

584

1.1760

XDUB

16:03:33

00027801708TRDU1

198

1.1760

XDUB

16:03:33

00027801707TRDU1

1,178

1.1760

XDUB

16:03:33

00027801706TRDU1

104

1.1760

XDUB

16:03:33

00027801705TRDU1

2,723

1.1780

XDUB

16:10:05

00027801946TRDU1

2,818

1.1760

XDUB

16:14:55

00027802060TRDU1

3,048

1.1760

XDUB

16:14:55

00027802059TRDU1

3,284

1.1760

XDUB

16:25:34

00027802301TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,783

1.0180

XLON

08:53:11

00027797694TRDU1

1,229

1.0180

XLON

08:53:11

00027797693TRDU1

2,400

1.0180

XLON

09:08:34

00027797835TRDU1

510

1.0180

XLON

09:08:34

00027797836TRDU1

3,234

1.0180

XLON

09:25:26

00027797952TRDU1

1,391

1.0180

XLON

09:44:46

00027798038TRDU1

1,766

1.0180

XLON

09:44:46

00027798037TRDU1

5,835

1.0120

XLON

09:53:15

00027798065TRDU1

1,082

1.0120

XLON

11:27:28

00027798864TRDU1

8,173

1.0120

XLON

11:27:28

00027798862TRDU1

2,862

1.0120

XLON

11:27:28

00027798860TRDU1

2,862

1.0120

XLON

11:27:28

00027798859TRDU1

1,731

1.0080

XLON

11:38:42

00027798907TRDU1

1,179

1.0080

XLON

11:38:42

00027798908TRDU1

824

1.0040

XLON

12:11:30

00027799202TRDU1

2,000

1.0040

XLON

12:11:30

00027799201TRDU1

2,976

1.0040

XLON

12:33:15

00027799282TRDU1

3,085

1.0020

XLON

13:22:03

00027799513TRDU1

1,630

1.0000

XLON

13:30:12

00027799557TRDU1

3,208

1.0000

XLON

13:30:12

00027799556TRDU1

2,565

1.0000

XLON

13:30:12

00027799554TRDU1

804

1.0000

XLON

13:30:12

00027799559TRDU1

2,913

1.0000

XLON

13:46:34

00027799696TRDU1

5,904

1.0060

XLON

14:43:15

00027800314TRDU1

3,119

1.0060

XLON

14:50:22

00027800502TRDU1

2,924

1.0040

XLON

15:00:47

00027800632TRDU1

1,676

1.0040

XLON

15:10:09

00027800799TRDU1

1,234

1.0040

XLON

15:10:09

00027800800TRDU1

2,838

1.0060

XLON

15:19:57

00027801000TRDU1

2,514

1.0060

XLON

15:29:49

00027801175TRDU1

4,505

1.0120

XLON

15:31:23

00027801196TRDU1

2,694

1.0120

XLON

15:31:23

00027801195TRDU1

838

1.0080

XLON

16:01:47

00027801683TRDU1

709

1.0080

XLON

16:01:47

00027801682TRDU1

3,257

1.0080

XLON

16:06:17

00027801759TRDU1

1,753

1.0080

XLON

16:22:48

00027802224TRDU1

3,291

1.0080

XLON

16:23:02

00027802229TRDU1

3,638

1.0080

XLON

16:23:02

00027802228TRDU1

1,416

1.0080

XLON

16:23:02

00027802227TRDU1

1,648

1.0080

XLON

16:23:02

00027802226TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 251298
EQS News ID: 1658529

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658529&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Erholung vom Tagestief
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 Marktüberblick: K+S unter Druck
15.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
15.06.23 Roche und Logitech belasten den SMI
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'733.32 19.63 GNSSMU
Short 11'981.31 13.68 SMIUBU
Short 12'439.75 8.82 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'302.83 15.06.2023 17:31:08
Long 10'805.86 18.81 XRSSMU
Long 10'567.83 13.52 XBSSMU
Long 10'153.37 8.99 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff bricht am Donnerstagmittag nach oben aus
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: Wall Street schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX geht wenig verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
DocMorris-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: UBS streicht Kursziel zusammen
Geldpolitischer Gegenwind nimmt zu: Bitcoin fällt unter 25'000 US-Dollar
Calida-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Calida rechnet wegen gescheiterter Übernahme mit tieferem Umsatz
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz stellt Aktionsplan Act4Biosimilars für besseren Biosimilar-Zugang vor - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
Nach Zinspause der Fed: Goldpreis gibt deutlich nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit