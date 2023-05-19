Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.05.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.04 EUR 1.37%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

19-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 May 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 May 2023 it purchased a total of 133,406 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

48,662

 

84,744

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0760

 

£0.9340

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0720

£0.9310

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0739

£0.9323

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,786,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,106

1.0740

XDUB

11:31:37

00027722888TRDU1

32

1.0740

XDUB

11:31:37

00027722889TRDU1

259

1.0740

XDUB

11:38:24

00027722932TRDU1

1,429

1.0740

XDUB

11:38:24

00027722931TRDU1

557

1.0740

XDUB

11:38:24

00027722935TRDU1

316

1.0740

XDUB

11:38:24

00027722934TRDU1

295

1.0740

XDUB

11:38:24

00027722933TRDU1

4,917

1.0740

XDUB

11:54:15

00027722994TRDU1

1,606

1.0740

XDUB

11:54:15

00027722993TRDU1

1,606

1.0740

XDUB

11:54:15

00027722992TRDU1

8,142

1.0740

XDUB

11:54:15

00027722991TRDU1

566

1.0740

XDUB

11:54:15

00027722995TRDU1

212

1.0740

XDUB

12:55:56

00027723305TRDU1

748

1.0740

XDUB

12:55:56

00027723304TRDU1

758

1.0740

XDUB

12:55:56

00027723303TRDU1

780

1.0740

XDUB

12:55:56

00027723302TRDU1

217

1.0740

XDUB

12:55:56

00027723301TRDU1

303

1.0740

XDUB

13:16:16

00027723377TRDU1

760

1.0740

XDUB

13:18:35

00027723380TRDU1

531

1.0740

XDUB

13:18:35

00027723379TRDU1

2,375

1.0740

XDUB

13:26:50

00027723400TRDU1

798

1.0740

XDUB

13:40:35

00027723461TRDU1

1,676

1.0740

XDUB

13:40:35

00027723460TRDU1

1,676

1.0740

XDUB

13:54:01

00027723510TRDU1

917

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723820TRDU1

729

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723819TRDU1

2,000

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723821TRDU1

100

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723823TRDU1

57

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723822TRDU1

1,699

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723826TRDU1

301

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723825TRDU1

2,000

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723824TRDU1

2,000

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:18

00027723827TRDU1

488

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:19

00027723828TRDU1

1,127

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:19

00027723829TRDU1

1,766

1.0740

XDUB

14:36:19

00027723830TRDU1

740

1.0720

XDUB

14:54:42

00027724011TRDU1

1,023

1.0720

XDUB

14:54:42

00027724010TRDU1

50

1.0760

XDUB

16:20:47

00027725062TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,927

0.9320

XLON

12:51:11

00027723269TRDU1

464

0.9340

XLON

13:03:19

00027723321TRDU1

2,789

0.9340

XLON

13:05:01

00027723333TRDU1

2,615

0.9340

XLON

13:16:05

00027723375TRDU1

1,153

0.9340

XLON

13:25:49

00027723399TRDU1

1,394

0.9340

XLON

13:25:49

00027723398TRDU1

174

0.9340

XLON

13:25:49

00027723397TRDU1

2,553

0.9320

XLON

13:34:56

00027723421TRDU1

2,840

0.9320

XLON

13:42:47

00027723464TRDU1

2,432

0.9320

XLON

13:51:59

00027723508TRDU1

2,593

0.9320

XLON

13:59:40

00027723554TRDU1

2,682

0.9320

XLON

14:07:18

00027723615TRDU1

2,615

0.9320

XLON

14:14:54

00027723637TRDU1

2,906

0.9320

XLON

14:22:20

00027723675TRDU1

2,473

0.9320

XLON

14:30:11

00027723744TRDU1

2,696

0.9320

XLON

14:33:56

00027723794TRDU1

5,307

0.9310

XLON

14:36:18

00027723818TRDU1

2,664

0.9310

XLON

14:36:18

00027723817TRDU1

7,293

0.9320

XLON

15:02:34

00027724087TRDU1

243

0.9320

XLON

15:02:34

00027724086TRDU1

276

0.9320

XLON

15:05:25

00027724138TRDU1

2,493

0.9320

XLON

15:05:58

00027724170TRDU1

2,785

0.9320

XLON

15:10:04

00027724207TRDU1

2,827

0.9320

XLON

15:14:54

00027724287TRDU1

2,470

0.9320

XLON

15:19:56

00027724330TRDU1

2,546

0.9320

XLON

15:24:31

00027724375TRDU1

2,524

0.9320

XLON

15:29:04

00027724387TRDU1

2,751

0.9320

XLON

15:33:27

00027724416TRDU1

2,406

0.9320

XLON

15:38:31

00027724449TRDU1

2,870

0.9320

XLON

15:42:35

00027724500TRDU1

278

0.9340

XLON

15:47:36

00027724585TRDU1

2,785

0.9340

XLON

15:48:02

00027724604TRDU1

103

0.9340

XLON

15:52:42

00027724666TRDU1

1,392

0.9340

XLON

15:52:42

00027724665TRDU1

1,392

0.9340

XLON

15:52:42

00027724664TRDU1

1,289

0.9340

XLON

15:57:41

00027724756TRDU1

2,744

0.9320

XLON

15:59:52

00027724794TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 244817
EQS News ID: 1636669

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636669&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

