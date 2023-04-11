Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

11 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0060 £0.8810 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9860 £0.8630 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.9957 £0.8749

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,383,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,623 1.0060 XDUB 08:16:22 00027591663TRDU1 1,018 0.9980 XDUB 08:41:38 00027591997TRDU1 628 0.9980 XDUB 08:41:38 00027591998TRDU1 1,200 1.0020 XDUB 09:24:44 00027592484TRDU1 393 1.0020 XDUB 09:24:44 00027592485TRDU1 681 1.0020 XDUB 09:40:50 00027592588TRDU1 1,600 1.0020 XDUB 09:40:50 00027592589TRDU1 2,597 1.0000 XDUB 10:05:15 00027592793TRDU1 3,659 0.9980 XDUB 10:05:34 00027592794TRDU1 679 0.9990 XDUB 11:14:02 00027593201TRDU1 115 0.9970 XDUB 11:15:02 00027593202TRDU1 1,049 0.9970 XDUB 11:27:47 00027593327TRDU1 3,321 0.9970 XDUB 11:27:47 00027593328TRDU1 2,248 0.9970 XDUB 11:27:47 00027593329TRDU1 310 0.9970 XDUB 11:27:47 00027593330TRDU1 2,308 0.9940 XDUB 12:23:23 00027593505TRDU1 2,199 0.9900 XDUB 12:36:31 00027593529TRDU1 2,204 0.9900 XDUB 13:09:15 00027593602TRDU1 2,381 0.9860 XDUB 13:17:23 00027593612TRDU1 2,523 0.9900 XDUB 14:35:32 00027594085TRDU1 2,391 0.9900 XDUB 14:35:32 00027594086TRDU1 4,784 0.9900 XDUB 14:35:32 00027594087TRDU1 794 0.9900 XDUB 14:35:32 00027594088TRDU1 1,211 0.9900 XDUB 14:35:32 00027594089TRDU1 232 0.9990 XDUB 15:20:15 00027594762TRDU1 2,321 0.9990 XDUB 15:21:49 00027594783TRDU1 209 0.9980 XDUB 15:29:48 00027594852TRDU1 326 0.9980 XDUB 15:29:48 00027594853TRDU1 137 0.9980 XDUB 15:29:48 00027594854TRDU1 95 0.9980 XDUB 15:29:48 00027594855TRDU1 714 1.0000 XDUB 15:40:17 00027594933TRDU1 2,635 1.0000 XDUB 15:45:23 00027594953TRDU1 2,643 0.9990 XDUB 15:45:23 00027594954TRDU1 2,327 0.9990 XDUB 15:45:23 00027594955TRDU1 76 0.9930 XDUB 16:15:06 00027595253TRDU1 670 0.9930 XDUB 16:15:16 00027595259TRDU1 717 0.9930 XDUB 16:15:21 00027595263TRDU1 737 0.9930 XDUB 16:21:07 00027595363TRDU1 130 0.9930 XDUB 16:22:47 00027595378TRDU1 541 0.9930 XDUB 16:22:47 00027595379TRDU1 709 0.9930 XDUB 16:23:26 00027595393TRDU1 1,688 0.9950 XDUB 16:27:21 00027595442TRDU1 93 0.9950 XDUB 16:27:40 00027595447TRDU1 84 0.9950 XDUB 16:27:40 00027595448TRDU1

London Stock Exchange