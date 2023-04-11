SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9882 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'999 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'224 1.1%  Dollar 0.9069 -0.3%  Öl 84.8 0.6% 
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
11.04.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.02 EUR -1.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 April 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 06 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

 

30,000

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0060

 

£0.8810

 

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9860

£0.8630

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9957

£0.8749

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,383,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,623

1.0060

XDUB

08:16:22

00027591663TRDU1

1,018

0.9980

XDUB

08:41:38

00027591997TRDU1

628

0.9980

XDUB

08:41:38

00027591998TRDU1

1,200

1.0020

XDUB

09:24:44

00027592484TRDU1

393

1.0020

XDUB

09:24:44

00027592485TRDU1

681

1.0020

XDUB

09:40:50

00027592588TRDU1

1,600

1.0020

XDUB

09:40:50

00027592589TRDU1

2,597

1.0000

XDUB

10:05:15

00027592793TRDU1

3,659

0.9980

XDUB

10:05:34

00027592794TRDU1

679

0.9990

XDUB

11:14:02

00027593201TRDU1

115

0.9970

XDUB

11:15:02

00027593202TRDU1

1,049

0.9970

XDUB

11:27:47

00027593327TRDU1

3,321

0.9970

XDUB

11:27:47

00027593328TRDU1

2,248

0.9970

XDUB

11:27:47

00027593329TRDU1

310

0.9970

XDUB

11:27:47

00027593330TRDU1

2,308

0.9940

XDUB

12:23:23

00027593505TRDU1

2,199

0.9900

XDUB

12:36:31

00027593529TRDU1

2,204

0.9900

XDUB

13:09:15

00027593602TRDU1

2,381

0.9860

XDUB

13:17:23

00027593612TRDU1

2,523

0.9900

XDUB

14:35:32

00027594085TRDU1

2,391

0.9900

XDUB

14:35:32

00027594086TRDU1

4,784

0.9900

XDUB

14:35:32

00027594087TRDU1

794

0.9900

XDUB

14:35:32

00027594088TRDU1

1,211

0.9900

XDUB

14:35:32

00027594089TRDU1

232

0.9990

XDUB

15:20:15

00027594762TRDU1

2,321

0.9990

XDUB

15:21:49

00027594783TRDU1

209

0.9980

XDUB

15:29:48

00027594852TRDU1

326

0.9980

XDUB

15:29:48

00027594853TRDU1

137

0.9980

XDUB

15:29:48

00027594854TRDU1

95

0.9980

XDUB

15:29:48

00027594855TRDU1

714

1.0000

XDUB

15:40:17

00027594933TRDU1

2,635

1.0000

XDUB

15:45:23

00027594953TRDU1

2,643

0.9990

XDUB

15:45:23

00027594954TRDU1

2,327

0.9990

XDUB

15:45:23

00027594955TRDU1

76

0.9930

XDUB

16:15:06

00027595253TRDU1

670

0.9930

XDUB

16:15:16

00027595259TRDU1

717

0.9930

XDUB

16:15:21

00027595263TRDU1

737

0.9930

XDUB

16:21:07

00027595363TRDU1

130

0.9930

XDUB

16:22:47

00027595378TRDU1

541

0.9930

XDUB

16:22:47

00027595379TRDU1

709

0.9930

XDUB

16:23:26

00027595393TRDU1

1,688

0.9950

XDUB

16:27:21

00027595442TRDU1

93

0.9950

XDUB

16:27:40

00027595447TRDU1

84

0.9950

XDUB

16:27:40

00027595448TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (STG)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

171

0.8810

XLON

08:16:08

00027591661TRDU1

1,681

0.8800

XLON

08:16:22

00027591664TRDU1

93

0.8770

XLON

09:39:43

00027592580TRDU1

1,690

0.8770

XLON

09:39:44

00027592581TRDU1

2,953

0.8740

XLON

10:07:05

00027592795TRDU1

354

0.8740

XLON

10:07:05

00027592796TRDU1

1,942

0.8750

XLON

11:37:26

00027593351TRDU1

2,435

0.8720

XLON

12:16:36

00027593482TRDU1

1,051

0.8720

XLON

12:16:36

00027593483TRDU1

1,674

0.8630

XLON

13:28:26

00027593627TRDU1

1,402

0.8780

XLON

15:37:28

00027594906TRDU1

244

0.8780

XLON

15:37:28

00027594907TRDU1

123

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594956TRDU1

974

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594957TRDU1

130

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594958TRDU1

663

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594959TRDU1

2,001

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594960TRDU1

1,029

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594961TRDU1

5,336

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594962TRDU1

1,703

0.8760

XLON

15:45:24

00027594963TRDU1

490

0.8750

XLON

16:26:15

00027595429TRDU1

1,346

0.8750

XLON

16:27:38

00027595445TRDU1

515

0.8750

XLON

16:27:38

00027595446TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 235628
EQS News ID: 1603651

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

