Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 09 September 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 08 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0080

£0.8760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.9940

£0.8700

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0052

£0.8735

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,039,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,121

1.0000

XDUB

08:45:10

00026804836TRDU1

2,106

1.0040

XDUB

09:23:24

00026805002TRDU1

2,106

1.0060

XDUB

09:23:24

00026805000TRDU1

2,003

1.0060

XDUB

09:23:24

00026805001TRDU1

436

0.9940

XDUB

10:16:26

00026805202TRDU1

10,889

1.0060

XDUB

13:23:07

00026806348TRDU1

4,080

1.0060

XDUB

13:29:20

00026806375TRDU1

94

1.0040

XDUB

13:47:45

00026806482TRDU1

93

1.0040

XDUB

13:47:45

00026806483TRDU1

500

1.0040

XDUB

13:55:55

00026806517TRDU1

562

1.0040

XDUB

13:55:55

00026806518TRDU1

673

1.0080

XDUB

14:08:27

00026806586TRDU1

1,214

1.0080

XDUB

14:08:27

00026806587TRDU1

2,262

1.0080

XDUB

14:08:27

00026806588TRDU1

238

1.0080

XDUB

14:08:27

00026806589TRDU1

2,209

1.0080

XDUB

14:08:27

00026806590TRDU1

1

1.0020

XDUB

14:54:16

00026807169TRDU1

165

1.0020

XDUB

14:54:16

00026807170TRDU1

1

1.0020

XDUB

15:03:23

00026807282TRDU1

2,022

1.0020

XDUB

15:03:23

00026807283TRDU1

1,228

1.0020

XDUB

15:11:24

00026807335TRDU1

1

1.0020

XDUB

15:17:33

00026807367TRDU1

2,073

1.0040

XDUB

15:20:45

00026807376TRDU1

241

1.0040

XDUB

15:32:01

00026807544TRDU1

1

1.0040

XDUB

15:32:01

00026807545TRDU1

923

1.0040

XDUB

15:33:32

00026807565TRDU1

1,339

1.0040

XDUB

15:33:32

00026807566TRDU1

969

1.0040

XDUB

15:49:17

00026807716TRDU1

2,030

1.0020

XDUB

15:49:35

00026807726TRDU1

1,401

1.0020

XDUB

15:49:35

00026807727TRDU1

23

1.0080

XDUB

16:16:09

00026808418TRDU1

1

1.0080

XDUB

16:16:09

00026808419TRDU1

896

1.0080

XDUB

16:16:23

00026808422TRDU1

601

1.0080

XDUB

16:16:23

00026808423TRDU1

557

1.0080

XDUB

16:16:23

00026808421TRDU1

3,905

1.0080

XDUB

16:21:40

00026808527TRDU1

36

1.0080

XDUB

16:21:40

00026808526TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,000

0.8730

XLON

09:23:24

00026805003TRDU1

1,942

0.8730

XLON

09:23:24

00026805004TRDU1

614

0.8730

XLON

09:23:24

00026805005TRDU1

867

0.8730

XLON

09:23:24

00026805006TRDU1

612

0.8730

XLON

09:23:24

00026805007TRDU1

764

0.8710

XLON

11:55:30

00026805945TRDU1

1,342

0.8710

XLON

11:55:30

00026805946TRDU1

115

0.8700

XLON

12:54:50

00026806205TRDU1

2,109

0.8700

XLON

12:54:50

00026806206TRDU1

1,712

0.8760

XLON

14:08:27

00026806585TRDU1

2,122

0.8760

XLON

14:08:27

00026806583TRDU1

347

0.8760

XLON

14:08:27

00026806584TRDU1

1,145

0.8700

XLON

14:30:32

00026807009TRDU1

967

0.8700

XLON

14:30:32

00026807010TRDU1

4,854

0.8750

XLON

16:18:10

00026808474TRDU1

337

0.8750

XLON

16:23:37

00026808566TRDU1

1,600

0.8750

XLON

16:23:37

00026808567TRDU1

1,551

0.8750

XLON

16:29:08

00026808688TRDU1

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 186970
EQS News ID: 1438845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

