09.09.2022 08:00:08
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09 September 2022
Cairn Homes plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 08 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (Goodbody), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,039,093 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
London Stock Exchange
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|186970
|EQS News ID:
|1438845
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
